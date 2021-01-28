New Delhi: At least three persons were injured after an explosion took place in a bogie tank at the wagon workshop in Assam’s New Bongaigaon area. Also Read - Centre Committed to Fulfil Clauses of Bodo Accord; Only BJP Can Make Assam Free From Bullets, Agitation And Floods: Amit Shah

According to the New Bongaigaon workshop branch Secretary of the Northeast Frontier Railway Dipak Sharma, among the injured, two have been identified as Subhash Ray, 54, and Nandeswar Singha, 55. Also Read - Meghalaya: 6 Migrant Workers Fall to Death in Deep Forest Pit

“The blast occurred when the workers were fixing the oil tank,” he added. The injured have been admitted at the New Bongaigaon Railway Hospital. Also Read - Foundation Day 2021 Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya: Know Date, Significance and History of this Day

Speaking on the matter, a factory staff said, “Cleaning of tanks was done by our staff members and now it is being outsourced. It’s not cleaned properly. We had filed a complaint regarding safety concerns.”

More details awaited