Dispur: A 73-year-old doctor succumbed to his injuries, perpetrated by tea garden workers who assaulted him in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The incident took place on Saturday at Teok tea estate.

The doctor had to be rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). He died later there.

“The garden doctor, 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta was assaulted following the death of one Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the estate’s hospital,” News18 reported Jorhat district Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati as saying.

“Mindless and murderous assault perpetrated on the Medical Officer of Teok Tea Estate while he was on duty in the Estate Hospital,” the Deputy Commissioner’s added.

An official who tried to rescue the doctor was also thrashed.

So far, 19 people have been arrestd following a magisterial inquiry in the case.