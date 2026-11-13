Assam: 12 people feared dead in truck-bus collision in Kaziranga

At least 12 people lost their lives in a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck. The injured people were rushed to the Kohora Model Hospital while the critically ill were taken to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

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A minibus and truck collision took place in Assam's Kaziranga. Representational Image

At least twelve people were killed in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park after a collision between a minibus and a container truck took place on Friday. A senior officer said the accident happened when a passenger vehicle collided with a truck at Rangajan, near Hathikuli Tea Estate in Kohora range, on National Highway 715.

“We have got a preliminary report that at least seven people were killed in the accident. We are all at the spot, and bodies are being retrieved from the bus, so the number of deaths is likely to rise,” Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told news agency PTI.

Later, five more succumbed to their injuries, another officer said. The exact number of people travelling in the bus is not immediately known, the police said. Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA, reached the site immediately and was supervising the relief and rescue operations.

The injured people were taken to the Kohora Model Hospital, and most of the critically injured were referred to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. “The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck,” he added.

According to officials, the traveller was carrying around 35 passengers, including many college students. Senior police and administrative officials reached the spot immediately after the accident, launching a rescue operation. Multiple ambulances were also rushed to evacuate the injured.

Train accident in Digaru

Meanwhile, following a separate incident, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities have initiated a high-level investigation into the train accident at Digaru in Assam, with a team of senior railway officials and experts being dispatched to determine the exact cause of the incident, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kopinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Sharma said the railway authorities were also examining video recordings made by the loco pilot before the accident as part of the investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the derailment.

“The NFR authorities have started a high-level investigation into the train accident that happened in Digaru, Assam. Meanwhile, a team of top railway officials and experts has been dispatched for the investigation. The railway department is reviewing the video recordings made by the loco pilot before the accident. The authorities have initiated the investigation to find out the exact cause of the accident,” Sharma told ANI.

Providing an update on the restoration work, the NFR CPRO said train movement had returned to normal, and three of the five derailed coaches had been repaired. He added that the repair work on the remaining two coaches was expected to be completed by Thursday night.

“Currently, train movement is normal. Out of the five derailed coaches, three have been repaired. The repair of the remaining two coaches will be completed by tonight,” Sharma said.