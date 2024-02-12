Home

Assam Achieves Another Milestone; Delivers More Than 1 Cr Ayushman Cards

Assam has become the first state in India to deliver over 1 crore Ayushman cards to its citizens, marking a significant achievement in achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Assam has become the first state in the country to deliver more than 1 crore Ayushman cards to its citizens. CM Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight this achievement and stated,”Assam achieves a new milestone. Assam has taken sustained efforts to realise Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s goal of Universal Health Coverage.”

Assam Achieves a New Milstone 🙌🏼 Assam has taken sustained efforts to realise Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s goal of Universal Health Coverage. We have become the 1st State to deliver more than 1cr Ayushman Cards to our people through efforts such as Viksit… pic.twitter.com/MZG6xOfRdq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 11, 2024

“We have become the 1st State to deliver more than one crore Ayushman cards to our people through efforts such as ‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’ and ‘Ayushman Apke Dwar Abhiyan’,” he further added.

What Is Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana?

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is a flagship healthcare scheme launched by the Government of India. It aims to provide health coverage to economically vulnerable families across India.

The primary objective of this scheme is to is to shield India’s 50 crore economically disadvantaged individuals and families from uncontrollably high medical costs. Additionally, it seeks to increase access to high-quality healthcare, particularly for the most disadvantaged groups in society.

The scheme targets beneficiaries based on deprivation and occupational criteria. It includes families from both rural and urban areas, and eligibility is determined based on socioeconomic factors.Diagnostic tests, other medical procedures, hospitalization charges, pre- and post-hospitalization fees, and other medical treatments are all covered under AB-PMJAY. The program also pays for follow-up care and transportation costs.

(With inputs from agencies)

