Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced, that the government is aiming to generate 1,000 MW of solar power by investing 5,000 crore on, Saturday. Additionally, they are also planning to set up a joint venture company (JVC) with Neyveli Lignite Corporation (now NLC India Ltd.)

According to news agency IANS, Sarma said that to make Assam self-sufficient in energy, the ambitious solar power project would be taken up and a MoU to be signed soon with NLC India Ltd, a Navratna enterprise, to set up the JVC for the solar power plant.

Already 5,000 bighas of land is allotted for the proposed solar power project in mountainous Dima Hasao district, he told the media.

Sarma on May 31, inaugurated a solar power project at Amguri in Sivasagar district with a generation capacity of 70 MW. While the inauguration, he also stated that four more solar power projects will be commissioned in different parts of the state. The solar power projects will have 25 MW generation capacity each.

The Rs 300-crore Amguri solar park project was executed by Jackson Power Private Ltd, as solar power developer, with the government-owned Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd acting as solar power park developer.