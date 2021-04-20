New Delhi: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has announced fresh guidelines for the citizens in view of the gradual increase in COVID-19 cases in the state and neighbouring areas. As per a notification issued on Tuesday, all market places – supermarkets, shops/showroons in malls, weekly markets should be closed by 6 PM. The order comes into force with immediate effect and is applicable till April 30. Also Read - New COVID Norms, ATM Withdrawal, LPG Cylinder Prices: 7 Major Changes From February 1 That Will Impact Your Daily Life
"This is one of the many steps that have been taken. You can call it the first regulatory step in the second coronavirus wave," Gyanendra Tripathi, CEO ASDMA was quoted as saying. Clarifying that it is not a curfew yet, Tripathi told EastMojo, "We haven't announced any curfew as of now. But the option is open and we are monitoring the situation."
Here are the new SOPs issued by Assam government to curb the spread of COVID-19:
- In closed venues, gatherings up to 50% of the seating capacity to be allowed. No standing audience shall be allowed in open/ closed venues.
- The number of guests in private functions at private venues including marriages to be restricted to 100.
- Funeral / last rites-related gatherings should have not more than 20 persons.
- Religious places/ places of worship shall be allowed to remain open with 20 persons per hour except for the iconic religious places where it can be 50 persons per hour.
- However, if any religious place has only a small area, the management committee of such institutions shall reduce the number of attendees accordingly.
- For government and private offices, only 50% employees can work from office. However, this will not be applicable for organizations rendering essential/emergency services, law enforcement services and election work.
- All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities must provide quality virtual options. Not more than 50% students should attend in person on any day.
- Industrial units and tea gardens may function subject to observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour. Head of the tea garden shall be responsible for ensuring social distancing, mask wearing by workers and sanitization of industrial premises, thermal scanning of staff, etc.
- Meanwhile, city buses, intra-district, inter-district, and inter-state buses will be allowed to operate with 50% of seating capacity.
- Further, barbershops, salons, and parlors shall continue to provide service with strict compliance of COVID-appropriate behavior such as wearing face masks, face cover hand gloves.