New Delhi: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has announced fresh guidelines for the citizens in view of the gradual increase in COVID-19 cases in the state and neighbouring areas. As per a notification issued on Tuesday, all market places – supermarkets, shops/showroons in malls, weekly markets should be closed by 6 PM. The order comes into force with immediate effect and is applicable till April 30.

"This is one of the many steps that have been taken. You can call it the first regulatory step in the second coronavirus wave," Gyanendra Tripathi, CEO ASDMA was quoted as saying. Clarifying that it is not a curfew yet, Tripathi told EastMojo, "We haven't announced any curfew as of now. But the option is open and we are monitoring the situation."

Here are the new SOPs issued by Assam government to curb the spread of COVID-19: