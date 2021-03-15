Assam Election 2021 Full Schedule: Assam is all set to face the music as the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2021. Assam elections will be held in three phases – the first phase of elections will be held on March 27, the second phase will be on April 1, and the third phase on April 6. The results to the 126-member Assembly will be announced on May 2. Also Read - BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's Daughter-in-law Slits Wrist, Releases Video Before Attempting Suicide
This is the first election in Assam since the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of December 2019. Four major parties or two alliances are in the fray this time – BJP with AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), and Congress with AIUDF.
Who won Assam elections last time?
After more than a decade, the Congress party under Tarun Gogoi (elected 2001) lost elections in 2016 to the BJP. Sarbananda Sonowal took charge as the Chief Minister bringing in a change of power.
Here is the full schedule:
First Phase: March 27 (47 ACs, 12 districts)
The first phase of Assam elections will be held in 12 districts and 47 constituencies.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 2 March
Last Date of Nominations: 9 March
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 10 March
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 12 March
List of Constituencies in Phase 1:
|Dhekiajuli
|Samaguri
|Thowra
|Digboi
|Barchalla
|Kaliabar
|Sibsagar
|Margherita
|Tezpur
|Bokakhat
|Nazira
|Majuli (ST)
|Rangapara
|Sarupathar
|Mahmara
|Naoboicha
|Sootea
|Golaghat
|Sonari
|Lakhimpur
|Biswanath
|Khumtai
|Moran
|Dhakuakhana (ST)
|Behali
|Dergaon (SC)
|Dibrugarh
|Dhemaji (ST)
|Gohpur
|Jorhat
|Lahowal
|Jonai (ST)
|Bihpuria
|Teok
|Duliajan
|Chabua
|Dhing
|Titabor
|Tingkhong
|Doom Dooma
|Batadroba
|Mariani
|Naharkatia
|Sadiya
|Rupohihat
|Amguri
|Tinsukia
|–
Second Phase: April 1 (39 ACs, 13 districts)
The second phase of Assam elections will be held in 13 districts and 39 constituencies.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 5 March
Last Date of Nominations: 12 March
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 16 March
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 17 March
List of Constituencies in Phase 2:
|Ratabari (SC)
|Dholai (SC)
|Kamalpur
|Jagiroad (SC)
|Patherkandi
|Udharbond
|Rangiya
|Marigaon
|Karimganj North
|Lakhipur
|Nalbari
|Laharighat
|Karimganj South
|Barkhola
|Panery (ST)
|Raha (SC)
|Badarpur
|Katigorah
|Udalguri (ST)
|Nowgong
|Hailakandi
|Haflong (ST)
|Majbat
|Barhampur
|Katlicherra
|Bokajan (ST)
|Kalaigaon Darrang
|Jamunamukh
|Algapur
|Howraghat (ST)
|Sipajhar
|Hojai
|Silchar
|Diphu (ST)
|Mangaldoi (SC)
|Lumding
|Sonai
|Baithalangso (ST)
|Dalgaon
|–
Third Phase: April 6 (40 ACs, 12 districts)
The third phase of Assam elections will be held in 12 districts and 40 constituencies.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 12 March
Last Date of Nominations: 19 March
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 20 March
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 22 March
List of Constituencies in Phase 3:
|Mankachar
|Gossaigaon
|Bongaigaon
|Dudhnoi (ST)
|Salmara South
|Kokrajhar West (ST)
|Abhayapuri North
|Boko (SC)
|Dhubri
|Kokrajhar East (ST)
|Abhayapuri South (SC)
|Chaygaon
|Gauripur
|Sidli (ST)
|Patacharkuchi
|Palasbari
|Golakganj
|Bijni
|Barpeta
|Hajo
|Bilasipara West
|Sorbhog
|Jania
|Jalukbari
|Bilasipara East
|Bhabanipur
|Baghbar
|Dispur
|Goalpara East
|Tamulpur
|Sorukhetri
|Gauhati East
|Goalpara West
|Barama (ST)
|Chenga
|Gauhati West
|Jaleswar
|Chapaguri (ST)
|Dharmapur
|Barkhetri