Assam Election 2021 Full Schedule: Assam is all set to face the music as the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2021. Assam elections will be held in three phases – the first phase of elections will be held on March 27, the second phase will be on April 1, and the third phase on April 6. The results to the 126-member Assembly will be announced on May 2.

This is the first election in Assam since the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of December 2019. Four major parties or two alliances are in the fray this time – BJP with AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), and Congress with AIUDF.

Who won Assam elections last time?

After more than a decade, the Congress party under Tarun Gogoi (elected 2001) lost elections in 2016 to the BJP. Sarbananda Sonowal took charge as the Chief Minister bringing in a change of power.

Here is the full schedule:

First Phase: March 27 (47 ACs, 12 districts)

The first phase of Assam elections will be held in 12 districts and 47 constituencies.

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 2 March

Last Date of Nominations: 9 March

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 10 March

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 12 March

List of Constituencies in Phase 1:

Dhekiajuli Samaguri Thowra Digboi Barchalla Kaliabar Sibsagar Margherita Tezpur Bokakhat Nazira Majuli (ST) Rangapara Sarupathar Mahmara Naoboicha Sootea Golaghat Sonari Lakhimpur Biswanath Khumtai Moran Dhakuakhana (ST) Behali Dergaon (SC) Dibrugarh Dhemaji (ST) Gohpur Jorhat Lahowal Jonai (ST) Bihpuria Teok Duliajan Chabua Dhing Titabor Tingkhong Doom Dooma Batadroba Mariani Naharkatia Sadiya Rupohihat Amguri Tinsukia –

Second Phase: April 1 (39 ACs, 13 districts)

The second phase of Assam elections will be held in 13 districts and 39 constituencies.

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 5 March

Last Date of Nominations: 12 March

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 16 March

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 17 March

List of Constituencies in Phase 2:

Ratabari (SC) Dholai (SC) Kamalpur Jagiroad (SC) Patherkandi Udharbond Rangiya Marigaon Karimganj North Lakhipur Nalbari Laharighat Karimganj South Barkhola Panery (ST) Raha (SC) Badarpur Katigorah Udalguri (ST) Nowgong Hailakandi Haflong (ST) Majbat Barhampur Katlicherra Bokajan (ST) Kalaigaon Darrang Jamunamukh Algapur Howraghat (ST) Sipajhar Hojai Silchar Diphu (ST) Mangaldoi (SC) Lumding Sonai Baithalangso (ST) Dalgaon –

Third Phase: April 6 (40 ACs, 12 districts)

The third phase of Assam elections will be held in 12 districts and 40 constituencies.

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 12 March

Last Date of Nominations: 19 March

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 20 March

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 22 March

List of Constituencies in Phase 3: