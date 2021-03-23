Assam Assembly Election 2021: Days ahead of Assam Assembly Elections 2021, the BJP on Tuesday released election manifesto for the state of Assam. It was released by BJP chief JP Nadda in the presence of CM Sarvananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and state BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. In the manifesto, the BJP promised to curb the infiltrations in the state to protect the genuine Indians and Ahom civilisation. Moreover, the BJP also promised that 30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of Rs 3,000 per month under the Orunodoi Scheme. In the manifesto, the BJP said it will work to achieve 10 commitments. Also Read - BJP Releases Election Manifesto For Assam Polls, Promises Rs 3000 Per Month For 30 Lakh Families

Here are the 10 promises of BJP in Assam: Also Read - 'Very Important Legislative Business': BJP Asks Lok Sabha Members To Be Present In House Today

1) The BJP said Mission Brahmaputra will save the people from the impact of floods. Also Read - Param Bir Singh Letter Row: BJP Shares Video of Deshmukh Addressing Media on Feb 15

2) The party said under Arunoday programme, the government will give monthly support of Rs 3,000 to 30 lakh people.

3) Over Rs 2.5 lakh financial support for all namgarhs will also be given.

4) It also made the commitment to give quality education to children along with free education to all children in government institutions. Girl students will get bicycles from Class 8 onwards.

5) It also promised ‘Corrected NRC’ to protect genuine Indian citizens and stop infiltrators, so that Assam stays with Assam.

6) The saffron party also promised to speed up delimitation to protect political rights of people.

7) For self-sufficient Assam, the BJP has plans at macro and micro level.

8) In the manifesto, the BJP promised to ensure job opportunities for the youth of Assam with which the state will become the fastest job creator state in the country. It said over 2 lakh people will get government jobs and 1 lakh will get jobs by March 31, 2022. The BJP also promised 8 lakh jobs in the private sector.

9) To promote entrepreneurship in the state, Swami Vivekananda Youth Employment scheme will be launched in which 2 lakh youths will be supported as entrepreneurs every year for the next 5 years.

10) The BJP also promised to support more landless people through ‘patta’ system.

The election for the 126-seat Assam assembly will be held in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.