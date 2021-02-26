New Delhi: The Election Commission is all set to announce the schedule for assembly polls in Assam along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry. The announcement from the poll panel comes as the terms of legislative assemblies of four states — Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal — are coming to an end in May and June this year. Also Read - Election Dates For West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam And Puducherry to be Announced Shortly | LIVE Updates

The poll dates for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be announced by the Election Commission at a press conference in New Delhi at 4.30 pm on Friday.

Election to the 126-member Assam Assembly, 140-member Kerala Assembly, 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly and 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due for the Assembly election in April-May.

As per updates, the EC may hold election in Assam in three phases. Moreover, the EC is expected to implement a similar protocol as it announces poll dates amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and increased security risk with political temperatures rising in poll-bound states.

Prior to this, the Election Commission held a crucial meeting on Wednesday to finalise the schedule for the upcoming poll to four states (West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala) and one Union Territory (Puducherry).

Keeping the coronavirus situation, requirements including the deployment of security forces, polling infrastructure will be increased this time during polls in these states.