Guwahati: The 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election is witnessing a thrilling finish with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 77 assembly seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 40 places, according to the trends available in the Election Commission’s website. The BJP is leading in 62 seats, and its partners- Asom Gana Parishad is ahead 10 and United People’s Party, Liberal in seven constituencies. Congress candidates are leading in 26 seats, while those of its ally AIUDF in 11 and Bodoland People’s Front in three. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora have won the seats from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat. Earlier in the noon, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal exuded confidence that the saffron party-led alliance will retain power in the state. He said, “People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL.” Also Read - First Priority to Fight COVID in State, Grateful to Voters: Mamata Banerjee After Poll Victory in Bengal
Meanwhile, Congress president and MP Ripun Bora and leader of the opposition in the assembly Debabrata Saikia are trailing in Gohpur and Nazira. Independent candidate and activist Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dal is leading in Sibsagar, while former AASU and anti-CAA leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Assam Jatiya Parishad is trailing in Naharkatia. Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority. Also Read - West Bengal Election Results 2021: Check Full List of Winners, Leading Candidates From 294 Constituencies
Here’s a constituency wise full list of winners and leading candidates: Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results
|CONSTITUENCY
|PARTY
| WINNER /LEADING CANDIDATES
|Abhayapuri North
|Indian National Congress
|ABDUL BATIN KHANDAKAR
|Abhayapuri South (SC)
|Indian National Congress
|PRADIP SARKAR
|Algapur
|All India United Democratic Front
|Nijam Uddin Choudhury
|Amguri
|Asom Gana Parishad
|PRODIP HAZARIKA
|Badarpur
|All India United Democratic Front
|ABDUL AZIZ
|Baghbar
|All India United Democratic Front
|Rajib Ahmed
|Baithalangso
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Rupsing Teron
|Barama
|United People’s Party, Liberal
|BHUPEN BARO
|Barchalla
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|GANESH KUMAR LIMBU
|Barhampur
|Indian National Congress
|SURESH BORAH
|Barkhetry
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|NARAYAN DEKA
|Barkhola
|Indian National Congress
|MISBAHUL ISLAM LASKAR
|Barpeta
|Asom Gana Parishad
|Gunindra Nath Das
|Batadroba
|Indian National Congress
|Sibamoni Bora
|Behali
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|RANJIT DUTTA
|Bhabanipur
|Asom Gana Parishadi
|RANJIT DEKA
|Bihpuria
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dr. Amiya Kumar Bhuyan
|Bijni
|Bodoland Peoples Front
|KAMALSHING NARZARY
|Bilasipara East
|All India United Democratic Front
|SAMSUL HUDA
|Bilasipara West
|All India United Democratic Front
|HAFIZ BASHIR AHMED
|Biswanath
|Indian National Congress
|ANJAN BORAH
|Bokajan
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|NUMAL MOMIN
|Bokakhat
|Asom Gana Parishad
|ATUL BORA (Wins)
|Boko SC
|Indian National Congress
|NANDITA DAS
|Bongaigaon
|Asom Gana Parishad
|PHANI BHUSAN CHOUDHURY
|Chabua
|Asom Gana Parishad
|PONAKAN BARUAH
|Chapaguri
|United People’s Party, Liberal
|URKHAO GWRA BRAHMA
|Chaygaon
|Indian National Congress
|REKIBUDDIN AHMED
|Chenga
|All India United Democratic Front
|ASHRAFUL HUSSAIN
|Dalgaon
|All India United Democratic Front
|MAZIBUR RAHMAN
|Dergaon
|Asom Gana Parishad
|BHABENDRA NATH BHARALI
|Dhakuakhana
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|NABA KUMAR DOLEY
|Dharmapur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|CHANDRA MOHAN PATOWARY
|Dhekiajuli
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|ASHOK SINGHAL
|Dhemaji
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Ranoj Pegu (Wins)
|Dhing
|All India United Democratic Front
|Aminul Islam
|Dholai
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|PARIMAL SUKLA BAIDYA
|Dhubri
|All India United Democratic Front
|NAZRUL HOQUE
|Dibrugarh
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|PRASANTA PHUKAN (Wins)
|Digboi
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SUREN PHUKAN
|Diphu
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Bidya Sing Engleng
|Dispur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|ATUL BORA
|Doom Dooma
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|RUPESH GOWALA
|Dudhnai
|Indian National Congress
|JADAB SWARGIARY
|Duliajan
|Indian National Congress
|DHRUBAJYOTI GOGOI
|Gauhati East
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SIDDHARTHA BHATTACHARYA
|Gauhati West
|Asom Gana Parishad
|RAMENDRA NARAYAN KALITA
|Gauripur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|BANENDRA KUMAR MUSHAHARY
|Goalpara East
|Indian National Congress
|ABUL KALAM RASHEED ALAM
|Goalpara West
|Indian National Congress
|ABDUR RASHID MANDAL
|Gohpur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SRI UTPAL BORAH
|Golaghat
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Ajanta Neog (Wins)
|Golakganj
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|ASHWINI RAY SARKAR
|Gossaigaon
|United People’s Party, Liberal
|Somnath Narzary
|Haflong
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|NANDITA GORLOSA
|Hailakandi
|All India United Democratic Front
|ZAKIR HUSSAIN LASKAR
|Hajo
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SRI SUMAN HARIPRIYA
|Hojai
|Indian National Congress
|Debabrata Saha
|Howraghat
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Darsing Ronghang
|Jagiroad
|Indian National Congress
|SWAPAN KUMAR MANDAL
|Jaleswar
|Indian National Congress
|Aftab Uddin Mollah
|Jalukbari
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Himanta Biswa Sarma (Wins)
|Jamunamukh
|All India United Democratic Front
|Siraj Uddin Ajmal
|Jania
|All India United Democratic Front
|Rafiqul Islam
|Jonai
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|BHUBAN PEGU
|Jorhat
|Indian National Congress
|RANA GOSWAMI
|Kalaigaon
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|MADHU RAM DEKA
|Kaliabor
|Asom Gana Parishad
|Keshab Mahanta (Wins)
|Kamalpur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Diganta Kalita
|Karimganj North
|Indian National Congress
|KAMALAKHYA DEY PURKAYASTHA
|Karimganj South
|Indian National Congress
|SIDDEQUE AHMED
|Katigorah
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Gautam Roy
|Katlichera
|All India United Democratic Front
|SUZAM UDDIN LASKAR
|Khumtai
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Mrinal Saikia
|Kokrajhar East
|United People’s Party, Liberal
|LAWRENCE ISLARY
|Kokrajhar West
|United People’s Party, Liberal
|MANARANJAN BRAHMA
|Laharighat
|Independent
|SIDDIQUE AHMED
|Lahowal
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|BINOD HAZARIKA
|Lakhimpur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|MANAB DEK
|Lakhipur
|Indian National Congress
|Mukesh Pandey
|Lumding
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Sibu Misra
|Mahmara
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|JOGEN MOHAN
|Majbat
|Bodoland Peoples Front
|CHARAN BORO
|Majuli
| Bharatiya Janata Party
| Sarbananda Sonowal (Wins)
|Mangaldoi
|Indian National Congress
|BASANTA DAS
|Mankachar
|All India United Democratic Front
|MD. AMINUL ISLAM
|Margherita
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|BHASKAR SHARMA (Wins)
|Mariani
|Indian National Congress
|Rupjyoti Kurmi
|Marigaon
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|RAMA KANTA DEWRI
|Moran
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|CHAKRADHAR GOGOI
|Naharkatia
