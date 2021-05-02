Guwahati: The 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election is witnessing a thrilling finish with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 77 assembly seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 40 places, according to the trends available in the Election Commission’s website. The BJP is leading in 62 seats, and its partners- Asom Gana Parishad is ahead 10 and United People’s Party, Liberal in seven constituencies. Congress candidates are leading in 26 seats, while those of its ally AIUDF in 11 and Bodoland People’s Front in three. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora have won the seats from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat. Earlier in the noon, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal exuded confidence that the saffron party-led alliance will retain power in the state. He said, “People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL.” Also Read - First Priority to Fight COVID in State, Grateful to Voters: Mamata Banerjee After Poll Victory in Bengal

Meanwhile, Congress president and MP Ripun Bora and leader of the opposition in the assembly Debabrata Saikia are trailing in Gohpur and Nazira. Independent candidate and activist Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dal is leading in Sibsagar, while former AASU and anti-CAA leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Assam Jatiya Parishad is trailing in Naharkatia. Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority. Also Read - West Bengal Election Results 2021: Check Full List of Winners, Leading Candidates From 294 Constituencies

Here’s a constituency wise full list of winners and leading candidates: Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

CONSTITUENCYPARTY WINNER /LEADING CANDIDATES
Abhayapuri NorthIndian National CongressABDUL BATIN KHANDAKAR
Abhayapuri South (SC)Indian National CongressPRADIP SARKAR
AlgapurAll India United Democratic FrontNijam Uddin Choudhury
AmguriAsom Gana ParishadPRODIP HAZARIKA
BadarpurAll India United Democratic FrontABDUL AZIZ
BaghbarAll India United Democratic FrontRajib Ahmed
BaithalangsoBharatiya Janata PartyRupsing Teron
BaramaUnited People’s Party, LiberalBHUPEN BARO
BarchallaBharatiya Janata PartyGANESH KUMAR LIMBU
BarhampurIndian National CongressSURESH BORAH
BarkhetryBharatiya Janata PartyNARAYAN DEKA
BarkholaIndian National CongressMISBAHUL ISLAM LASKAR
BarpetaAsom Gana ParishadGunindra Nath Das
BatadrobaIndian National CongressSibamoni Bora
BehaliBharatiya Janata PartyRANJIT DUTTA
BhabanipurAsom Gana ParishadiRANJIT DEKA
BihpuriaBharatiya Janata PartyDr. Amiya Kumar Bhuyan
BijniBodoland Peoples FrontKAMALSHING NARZARY
Bilasipara EastAll India United Democratic FrontSAMSUL HUDA
Bilasipara WestAll India United Democratic FrontHAFIZ BASHIR AHMED
BiswanathIndian National CongressANJAN BORAH
BokajanBharatiya Janata PartyNUMAL MOMIN
BokakhatAsom Gana ParishadATUL BORA (Wins)
Boko SCIndian National CongressNANDITA DAS
BongaigaonAsom Gana ParishadPHANI BHUSAN CHOUDHURY
ChabuaAsom Gana ParishadPONAKAN BARUAH
ChapaguriUnited People’s Party, LiberalURKHAO GWRA BRAHMA
ChaygaonIndian National CongressREKIBUDDIN AHMED
ChengaAll India United Democratic FrontASHRAFUL HUSSAIN
DalgaonAll India United Democratic FrontMAZIBUR RAHMAN
DergaonAsom Gana ParishadBHABENDRA NATH BHARALI
DhakuakhanaBharatiya Janata PartyNABA KUMAR DOLEY
DharmapurBharatiya Janata PartyCHANDRA MOHAN PATOWARY
DhekiajuliBharatiya Janata PartyASHOK SINGHAL
DhemajiBharatiya Janata PartyRanoj Pegu (Wins)
DhingAll India United Democratic FrontAminul Islam
DholaiBharatiya Janata PartyPARIMAL SUKLA BAIDYA
DhubriAll India United Democratic FrontNAZRUL HOQUE
DibrugarhBharatiya Janata PartyPRASANTA PHUKAN (Wins)
DigboiBharatiya Janata PartySUREN PHUKAN
DiphuBharatiya Janata PartyBidya Sing Engleng
DispurBharatiya Janata PartyATUL BORA
Doom DoomaBharatiya Janata PartyRUPESH GOWALA
DudhnaiIndian National CongressJADAB SWARGIARY
DuliajanIndian National CongressDHRUBAJYOTI GOGOI
Gauhati EastBharatiya Janata PartySIDDHARTHA BHATTACHARYA
Gauhati WestAsom Gana ParishadRAMENDRA NARAYAN KALITA
GauripurBharatiya Janata PartyBANENDRA KUMAR MUSHAHARY
Goalpara EastIndian National CongressABUL KALAM RASHEED ALAM
Goalpara WestIndian National CongressABDUR RASHID MANDAL
GohpurBharatiya Janata PartySRI UTPAL BORAH
GolaghatBharatiya Janata PartyAjanta Neog (Wins)
GolakganjBharatiya Janata PartyASHWINI RAY SARKAR
GossaigaonUnited People’s Party, LiberalSomnath Narzary
HaflongBharatiya Janata PartyNANDITA GORLOSA
HailakandiAll India United Democratic FrontZAKIR HUSSAIN LASKAR
HajoBharatiya Janata PartySRI SUMAN HARIPRIYA
HojaiIndian National CongressDebabrata Saha
HowraghatBharatiya Janata PartyDarsing Ronghang
JagiroadIndian National CongressSWAPAN KUMAR MANDAL
JaleswarIndian National CongressAftab Uddin Mollah
JalukbariBharatiya Janata PartyHimanta Biswa Sarma (Wins)
JamunamukhAll India United Democratic FrontSiraj Uddin Ajmal
JaniaAll India United Democratic FrontRafiqul Islam
JonaiBharatiya Janata PartyBHUBAN PEGU
JorhatIndian National CongressRANA GOSWAMI
KalaigaonBharatiya Janata PartyMADHU RAM DEKA
KaliaborAsom Gana ParishadKeshab Mahanta (Wins)
KamalpurBharatiya Janata PartyDiganta Kalita
Karimganj NorthIndian National CongressKAMALAKHYA DEY PURKAYASTHA
Karimganj SouthIndian National CongressSIDDEQUE AHMED
KatigorahBharatiya Janata PartyGautam Roy
KatlicheraAll India United Democratic FrontSUZAM UDDIN LASKAR
KhumtaiBharatiya Janata PartyMrinal Saikia
Kokrajhar EastUnited People’s Party, LiberalLAWRENCE ISLARY
Kokrajhar WestUnited People’s Party, LiberalMANARANJAN BRAHMA
LaharighatIndependentSIDDIQUE AHMED
LahowalBharatiya Janata PartyBINOD HAZARIKA
LakhimpurBharatiya Janata PartyMANAB DEK
LakhipurIndian National CongressMukesh Pandey
LumdingBharatiya Janata PartySibu Misra
MahmaraBharatiya Janata PartyJOGEN MOHAN
MajbatBodoland Peoples FrontCHARAN BORO
Majuli Bharatiya Janata Party Sarbananda Sonowal (Wins)
MangaldoiIndian National CongressBASANTA DAS
MankacharAll India United Democratic FrontMD. AMINUL ISLAM
MargheritaBharatiya Janata PartyBHASKAR SHARMA (Wins)
MarianiIndian National CongressRupjyoti Kurmi
MarigaonBharatiya Janata PartyRAMA KANTA DEWRI
MoranBharatiya Janata PartyCHAKRADHAR GOGOI
Naharkatia
Nalbari
Naoboicha
Nazira
Nowgong
Palasbari
Panery
Patacharkuchi
Patharkandi
Raha
Rangapara
Rangia
Ratabari
Rupohihat
Sadiya
Salmara South CongressWazed Ali Choudhury (Wins)
Samaguri
Sarukhetri
Sarupathar
SibsagarIndependent -Raijor DalAkhil Gogoi (Wins)
Sidli
Silchar
Sipajhar
Sonai
Sonari
SooteaBharatiya Janata Party Padma Hazarika (Wins)
Sorbhog
Tamulpur
Teok
Tezpur
Thowra
Tingkhong
Tinsukia
Titabar
Udalguri
Udharbond