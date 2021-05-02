Guwahati: The 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election is witnessing a thrilling finish with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 77 assembly seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 40 places, according to the trends available in the Election Commission’s website. The BJP is leading in 62 seats, and its partners- Asom Gana Parishad is ahead 10 and United People’s Party, Liberal in seven constituencies. Congress candidates are leading in 26 seats, while those of its ally AIUDF in 11 and Bodoland People’s Front in three. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora have won the seats from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat. Earlier in the noon, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal exuded confidence that the saffron party-led alliance will retain power in the state. He said, “People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL.” Also Read - First Priority to Fight COVID in State, Grateful to Voters: Mamata Banerjee After Poll Victory in Bengal

Meanwhile, Congress president and MP Ripun Bora and leader of the opposition in the assembly Debabrata Saikia are trailing in Gohpur and Nazira. Independent candidate and activist Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dal is leading in Sibsagar, while former AASU and anti-CAA leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Assam Jatiya Parishad is trailing in Naharkatia. Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority. Also Read - West Bengal Election Results 2021: Check Full List of Winners, Leading Candidates From 294 Constituencies

Here’s a constituency wise full list of winners and leading candidates: Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results