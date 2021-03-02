Assam Assembly Election 2021: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday held a political rally in Tezpur of Assam ahead of the assembly election 2021, and said 200 units of electricity will be given free of cost every month and the CAA will not be implemented if her party, the Congress, is voted to power in the state in the upcoming polls. Also Read - Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Dances 'Jhumur' With Young Performers in Assam

“When our party comes into power, a law will be enacted to ensure that the CAA is not implemented in Assam. Moreover, 200 units of electricity will be given free of cost every month,” Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra said at a rally in Tezpur, Assam. Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Visits Sant Ravidas Temple in Varanasi on His Birth Anniversary | See Pictures

While addressing an election rally on Monday, Priyanka had claimed that the BJP leaders talk about implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in various parts of the country, but lack the courage to mention it in Assam. Also Read - Assam Assembly Election 2021: Check Voting Date In Your Constituency And Full Schedule

When our party comes into power, a law will be enacted to ensure that CAA is not implemented here. 200 units of electricity will be given free of cost every month: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in Tezpur, Assam pic.twitter.com/hHUQA9Qfs6 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

The statement from the Congress comes as the state in 2019 witnessed violent protests against the CAA and five people lost their lives. The protestors saw the law as a threat to their cultural identity and livelihood.

“The grand alliance of the Congress and six other parties will form the government in Assam after the election as people are fed up with the false promises made by the BJP,” she said.

The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had come to India till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in these countries.

Indicating that there is more than one power centre in the BJP-led government in Assam, she said, “We are confused on how many chief ministers the state has — one, two or many. Or is it remote-controlled from outside?”

A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants was launched by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) in 1979. It had culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985 in the presence of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

She also said that the people of Assam suffered immensely during the lockdown and the subsequent floods but these leaders did not come then but as the election is nearing, they are making repeated rounds to the state.