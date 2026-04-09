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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi; Whom will Assam vote today? Polling to begin shortly

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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi; Whom will Assam vote today? Polling to begin shortly

The NDA has distributed 126 seats among its alliance, which includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 89 seats, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) at 26 seats, and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) at 11 seats.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Live

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: Assam is all set to cast its ballots today. The high-octane campaigning by political parties came to a close on Wednesday, setting the stage for single-phase voting on April 9. Today’s polling will cover 126 seats of Assam, with counting scheduled for May 4. The Election Commission has said it is fully prepared to conduct free, fair and peaceful polling in Assam, with webcasting enabled at all polling stations and security forces deployed across sensitive areas. Over 2.5 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the state, news agency ANI reported. The election campaign in Assam revolved around incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s governance record and Congress corruption charges against Sarma led by Gaurav Gogoi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Vs Pawan Khera:

Amid an escalating political row with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday has issued a fresh statement from an undisclosed location. The move signals clear backing from the party as Khera reiterates his allegations and sharpens his attack. The Congress leader has approached the Telangana High Court, seeking anticipatory bail following legal consultations.

As per the Election Commission Model Code of Conduct, the campaigning ceased at 5 pm on Tuesday, April 7. Under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all public meetings and electronic/social media campaigning are strictly prohibited today, April 8, to ensure a “silence period” before voters head to the booths.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live:

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