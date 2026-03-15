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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: Election Commission to announce dates shortly, check complete schedule here

Election date 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India will be announcing the dates for the legislative assembly elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Published date india.com Updated: March 15, 2026 4:14 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Who Is Gyanesh Kumar
Who Is Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is all set to reveal the schedule for Assembly polls in four states and one union territory today. Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will announce the dates at a press conference at 4 pm. It is important to note that the poll body met earlier this week on March 11 (Wednesday) to finalise the election schedule and phase-wise polling plan for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists has been completed in these states, with final electoral rolls already published, though there can be supplementary lists in Bengal. The Election Commission officials conducted a two-day visit to West Bengal in the final leg of the nationwide review exercise, during which they held meetings with senior administrative and police officials, district magistrates and representatives of political parties. Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam on Saturday evening, just hours after PM Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day trip to the state and flew out to the other poll-bound state of West Bengal. Shah’s Assam visit comes ahead of the assembly elections, with the BJP looking to secure a third consecutive term in the state.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live:

Live Updates

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:14 PM IST

    Assam Election Dates Live: “The Commission also facilitated the BLOs for doing an excellent work for the SIR. The Commission also interacted with the young and first-time voters, and our SWEEP icons, who are engaged in voter awareness activities. As all of you are aware, these five states and UTs represent distinct geographical and cultural landscapes of India. These elections represent not only a democratic exercise, but also the cultural richness of India and truly reflect the unity and diversity of our nation,” says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:09 PM IST

    Assam Election Dates Live: CEC Gyanesh Kumar urges the first-time voters to come out on poll date and cast votes.

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:07 PM IST

    Assam Election Dates Live: I thank all those responsible for the smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:05 PM IST

    Assam Election Dates Live: Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says these elections represent the unity and diversity of the country.

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:02 PM IST

    Assam Election Dates Live: Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s press conference begins.

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:00 PM IST

    Assam Election Dates Live: The Election Commission will announce on Sunday the dates for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

  • Mar 15, 2026 3:58 PM IST

    Assam Assembly Election Live: The two main opposition parties in Assam — Indian National Congress and the regional Raijor Dal — on Sunday released their second lists of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

  • Mar 15, 2026 3:53 PM IST

    Assam Assembly Election Live: Home Minister Amit Shah’s Assam visit comes ahead of the assembly elections, with the BJP looking to secure a third consecutive term in the state.

  • Mar 15, 2026 3:52 PM IST

    Assam Assembly Election Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam on Saturday evening, just hours after PM Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day trip to the state and flew out to the other poll-bound state of West Bengal.

  • Mar 15, 2026 3:46 PM IST

    Assam Assembly Election Live: The Election Commission will today announce dates for assembly polls in five states. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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