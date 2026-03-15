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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: Election Commission to announce dates shortly, check complete schedule here

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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: Election Commission to announce dates shortly, check complete schedule here

Election date 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India will be announcing the dates for the legislative assembly elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Who Is Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is all set to reveal the schedule for Assembly polls in four states and one union territory today. Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will announce the dates at a press conference at 4 pm. It is important to note that the poll body met earlier this week on March 11 (Wednesday) to finalise the election schedule and phase-wise polling plan for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists has been completed in these states, with final electoral rolls already published, though there can be supplementary lists in Bengal. The Election Commission officials conducted a two-day visit to West Bengal in the final leg of the nationwide review exercise, during which they held meetings with senior administrative and police officials, district magistrates and representatives of political parties. Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam on Saturday evening, just hours after PM Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day trip to the state and flew out to the other poll-bound state of West Bengal. Shah’s Assam visit comes ahead of the assembly elections, with the BJP looking to secure a third consecutive term in the state.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live:

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