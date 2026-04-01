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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: PM Modi to address two rallies today, security beefed up

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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: PM Modi to address two rallies today, security beefed up

PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday night before travelling to Biswanath district on Wednesday, where he will address a major public rally at Kulaguri field in Bihali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Assam’s Dibrugarh today as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to intensify its campaign in the state. PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday night before travelling to Biswanath district on Wednesday, where he will address a major public rally at Kulaguri field in Bihali. The rally is expected to target voters across three key constituencies, namely Biswanath, Behali and Gohpur, and is being seen as a crucial push in the BJP’s campaign strategy in the state. On Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the saffron camp’s manifesto for the upcoming Assam polls, promising protection of land, heritage and dignity of indigenous people and Rs 5 lakh crore infrastructure investment. BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ comprises 31 promises, including the recovery of encroached land from “Bangladeshi Miyas”, implementing the Uniform Civil Code, and creating employment opportunities for youths. The manifesto pledged to protect the land, heritage and dignity of the indigenous people of Assam by implementing the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to expedite the process of detection and pushback of illegal immigrants. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also addressed a massive in the state and sought public support for a third consecutive term for the BJP in Assam, highlighting the infrastructure development undertaken by the state government. Addressing election rallies for party candidates Suren Phukan in Digboi and Sanjoy Kishan in Makum, Sonowal contrasted the progress made under the current dispensation with what he described as “corruption and mismanagement” during the previous Congress regime.

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