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Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: PM Modi to address two rallies today, security beefed up

PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday night before travelling to Biswanath district on Wednesday, where he will address a major public rally at Kulaguri field in Bihali.

Published date india.com Published: April 1, 2026 6:36 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Assam’s Dibrugarh today as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to intensify its campaign in the state. PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday night before travelling to Biswanath district on Wednesday, where he will address a major public rally at Kulaguri field in Bihali. The rally is expected to target voters across three key constituencies, namely Biswanath, Behali and Gohpur, and is being seen as a crucial push in the BJP’s campaign strategy in the state. On Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the saffron camp’s manifesto for the upcoming Assam polls, promising protection of land, heritage and dignity of indigenous people and Rs 5 lakh crore infrastructure investment. BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ comprises 31 promises, including the recovery of encroached land from “Bangladeshi Miyas”, implementing the Uniform Civil Code, and creating employment opportunities for youths. The manifesto pledged to protect the land, heritage and dignity of the indigenous people of Assam by implementing the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to expedite the process of detection and pushback of illegal immigrants. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also addressed a massive in the state and sought public support for a third consecutive term for the BJP in Assam, highlighting the infrastructure development undertaken by the state government. Addressing election rallies for party candidates Suren Phukan in Digboi and Sanjoy Kishan in Makum, Sonowal contrasted the progress made under the current dispensation with what he described as “corruption and mismanagement” during the previous Congress regime.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live:

Live Updates

  • Apr 1, 2026 7:03 AM IST

    Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: As per the schedule, the first rally will be held at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district at 11 am. After this, the Prime Minister will travel to Behali in Biswanath district to address a second rally at 1 pm.

  • Apr 1, 2026 6:46 AM IST

    Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: PM Modi is scheduled to address two public rallies today as part of his campaign in support of BJP candidates from Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Biswanath constituencies.

  • Apr 1, 2026 6:37 AM IST

    Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dibrugarh on March 31 ahead of a series of election rallies for the Assam Assembly polls.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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