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Assam Assembly Election 2026: State witnesses record voters turnout with 85.10%, results to come on May 4

Assam Assembly Election 2026: State witnesses record voters turnout with 85.10%, results to come on May 4

Voting concluded for crucial polls in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry, with the voters coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

जन प्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम, 1951 की धारा 126 के तहत असम में 'साइलेंस पीरियड' लागू है. (ANI)

Assam Assembly Election 2026: In a significant national development, Assam recorded a massive voters turnout of 85.10% on Thursday. According to the latest Election Commission data at 7.30 PM, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout of 89.20 per cent among the regions. Assam followed closely with a high of 85.10 per cent polling across its 126 constituencies, while Keralam also witnessed significant participation at 77.50 per cent.

Voting concluded for crucial polls in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry, with the voters coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Prominent leaders, including Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the early voters. Counting of votes for all regions is scheduled for May 4.

Polling officials sealed the electronic voting machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in booths where polling had concluded. Voting was held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry.

Senior leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the early voters. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy also cast his vote, maintaining his long-standing tradition of riding his motorcycle to the polling booth.

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In Keralam, over 2.6 crore electors were eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies in these elections.

Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there were 1,38,27,319 women voters, and the number of male voters stood at 1,31,26,048. Officials said that there were 277 third-gender voters in the state.

Nearly 4,24,518 voters fell in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters were aged 85 years and above. To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations were set up. UDF is aiming to unseat the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which has been in power for the past decade. The BJP has expanded its base and is challenging both the LDF and UDF.

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors were eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly with 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 were male voters and 1,25,22,593 were female. There were 318 transgender voters. This contest in the northeastern state, largely between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led alliance, was marked by acrimony and sharp exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies)

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