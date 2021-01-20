New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that people excluded in the Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) list can vote in the upcoming assembly elections this year, since their named are already there on voters’ list. The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora who along with other EC functionaries are on a three-day visit to the state to review preparedness for the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a media briefing, Arora said, “In view of COVID-19 social distancing norms, the Commission has specifically revisited some extant norms. As a result, the maximum number of electors at a polling station has been reduced from 1500 to 1000.”

“Accordingly for Assam, the number of polling stations would go up by about 5000 and are likely to be more than 33000 for forthcoming elections,” he added.

The EC team reached Assam on Monday, following which CEC Arora chaired a closed-door meeting with Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade and senior police officers of Assam at a city hotel. The EC team also held separate meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, district election officers and the superintendents of police, officials said.

Other members of the team are Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, Director General Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhusan Kumar, Senior Principal Secretary Narendra N Butolia Director of Expenditure Pankaj Srivastava and EVM Consultant Vipin Katara.

Earlier, an EC team led by Dharmendra Sharma visited Assam from January 11 to 13 to take stock of preparedness both at the district and the state level for the assembly poll. Election to the 126-member Assam assembly is due in March-April with the term of the current House expiring in May.