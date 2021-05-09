New Delhi: After incumbent Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s day in Delhi for a crucial meeting with BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and others, speculations are rife over the identity of who will become the state’s new Chief Minister. A final call on the vexed situation is expected today, a week after the election results declared a BJP rerun in Assam. According to reports, Sarma is ahead in the race. Also Read - Who Will Head Assam As Next CM? Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Sarma Meet Central BJP Leaders in Delhi

Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sarbananda Sonawal both separately met the BJP top brass at Nadda’s residence in the national capital on Saturday. The two Assam leaders held lengthy discussions with the BJP as to who should lead the state. They were also summoned for face-to-face discussions to avoid any scope of factionalism due to the decision. Also Read - Hours After Taking Oath, MK Stalin Announces Rs 2000 Covid Relief, Free Travel For Women in State-run Buses

“The BJP legislature party meet may take place in Guwahati on Sunday. Answers to all questions will come out of that meeting,” Sarma said following a meeting in Delhi yesterday. Also Read - MK Stalin Is New Tamil Nadu CM; Nehru, Gandhi Sworn-In As His Ministers

Sarma, who jumped ship from Congress just before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, has waited a long time for the party to make him the Chief Minister again. He has been making dogged attempts to insist on giving him the wheel.

Choosing between the two contenders for the top post in the Assam government will be one of the toughest decisions for the BJP in the recent past. While Sonowal belongs to Assam’s indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribes, Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance. Losing either of them will be a heavy cost to bear for the saffron party.