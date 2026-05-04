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Assam Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin soon

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Assam Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin soon

The counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections is underway across the state on Monday, May 4. The Election Commission conducted polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9. Stay with India.com for the latest updates on the Assam Assembly results 2026.

Assam Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin soon

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: Voting for the Assam Assembly elections 2026 has been successfully completed and the counting of votes is set to begin across the state on May 4. The Election Commission of India conducted polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9. The northeastern state recorded a historic voter turnout in this Assembly election, which is the highest since the state first went to the polls in 1951. As per Election Commission data, voter turnout recorded was 85.38 percent. The results will decide the fate of state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia, and other candidates.

Also Read:‘Pawan Khera ko main peda bana dunga’: Moments when Assam CM Himanta Biswa grabbed media attention for his remarks

Assam Witnessed Poll-Day Violence

The northeastern state reported cases of violence in several parts on the day of voting. According to a report by news agency PTI, as many as 30 people sustained injuries and seven were arrested in connection with poll-related violence on April 9. Localised disputes in some places also halted polling.

Exit Poll Prediction

As per several survey reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going for a clean and easy win in Assam. The exit polls predicted that the saffron party would clinch 80 seats in the 126-seat state assembly.

Most of the exit poll predictions state that current CM Himanta Sarma is expected to continue his post for the second consecutive term. Congress is expected to win 25-35 seats.

Also Read: Assembly Elections Results 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Assam has surpassed the voter turnout in this assembly term as compared to the 2021 Assembly election, which recorded 82.04 percent voting.

Stay with India.com for the latest updates on the Assam election results 2026.

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