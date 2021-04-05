Guwahati: Six polling officials have been suspended after irregularities in the number of voters and votes cast were found at a booth in Assam, reports news agency ANI. The Election Commission found that 171 votes had been cast at a booth in Assam’s Dima Hasao district that had only 90 registered voters. Also Read - BJP Wants to Divide Bengal, End Its Culture, Language: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The said booth is in the Haflong constituency that voted in the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections on April 1. The constituency – won by the BJP’s Bir Bhadra Hagjer in 2016 – recorded 74 per cent polling. Also Read - Election Commission Reduces Campaign Ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma From 48 hours To 24 Hours

“Sector Officer, Presiding Officer and 3 others suspended for dereliction of duty for allowing 181 electors to cast vote against 90 electors as per valid electoral roll at polling station number 107-A Khothlir LP School in Haflong Assembly constituency,” said Chief Election Officer (CEO) Assam. Also Read - Video: PM Modi Halts Speech, Asks His Medical Team to Check BJP Worker Who Fainted During Rally in Assam's Tamulpur

The Election Commission is going to issue a re-poll order for this booth – located in a local school – reports NDTV quoting sources on Monday evening.

(With inputs from ANI)