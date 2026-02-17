Home

Assam Assembly elections may be held in one phase, EC team deliberates with political parties; BJP, Congress appeal for dates around Bihu

The Chief Election Commissioner will also meet with the state's Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, and other senior officials.

The Election Commission's team, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is on a three-day visit to Assam.

New Delhi: The Assam Assembly elections may be held in the first week of April. The Election Commission (ECI) is expected to announce the date between March 4 and 8 next month. According to media reports, voting for all 126 seats is likely to be held in one or at most two phases.

On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, the BJP, Congress, and other major and minor political parties in the state made this demand in a meeting with the Election Commission. The parties appealed for the election date to be held around the Bihu festival so that as many people as possible can vote.

Assam Assembly’s term ends on May 20

The term of the 126-member Assam Assembly ends on May 20. The BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been in power in the state for 10 years. The party is claiming victory for the third time.

The BJP has set a target of winning 100+ seats out of 126 this time. PM Modi has visited the state four times in six months. To counter the BJP, Congress has allied with 10 parties, including left-wing and regional parties.

Election Commission on three-day visit to Assam

The Election Commission’s team, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is on a three-day visit to Assam. Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi are accompanying them. Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goyal also joined the three Election Commissioners in a meeting with political parties today.

Among the national parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, CPM, and Congress met with the Commission. Among the state-level parties, the AIUDF, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People’s Front, and United People’s Party Liberal held separate meetings with the Commission.

The Chief Election Commissioner will also meet with the state’s Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, and other senior officials. Gyanesh Kumar and both election commissioners will address the media on February 18, the final day of the visit.

Final voter list released on February 10 after SIR

On February 10, the Election Commission released the final voter list for the Special Revision (SR) 2026 in Assam. According to the EC, more than 2.43 lakh names have been removed from the draft voter list. A total of 24,958,139 voters are now registered in the state.

The number of voters in the draft voter list was 25,201,624. After the special revision process, 243,485 names have been removed from the list. The final list now includes 12,482,213 men, 12,475,583 women, and 343 third-gender voters.

