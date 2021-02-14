Sivasagar: Accusing the BJP and RSS of dividing Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party will protect every principle of the Assam Accord and will never implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act if voted to power in the state. Addressing his first public rally in Assam ahead of the assembly elections due in March-April, Gandhi said that the state needs its “own chief minister” who will listen to the voice of the people and not one who listens only to Nagpur and Delhi. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Drives Tractor at Farmers' Rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer | Watch Video

“The Assam Accord has brought peace and it is the protector of the state. I and my party workers will protect each principle of the Accord. There will not be a single deviation from it,” he said. Also Read - BJP Will Grant Citizenship To Refugees Under CAA After Vaccination Drive Ends, Says Amit Shah in Bengal

No power in the world can break Assam. Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party & people of Assam will teach them a lesson together: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam Also Read - Will See How Many Goals You Can Score: Mamata Banerjee Dares BJP To Fight Bengal Polls Fairly Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, seen wearing 'No CAA' gamchas pic.twitter.com/79nGksIkAE — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

Gandhi said illegal immigration is an issue in Assam and exuded confidence that the people of the state have the capability to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Alleging that BJP and RSS are trying to divide the state on the issue of Assam Accord, he said, “If Assam is divided, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be affected, but the people of Assam and the rest of India will be affected.”

Talking about the controversial CAA, the senior Congress leader said that if his party comes to power in the state, the law will not be implemented under any circumstance.

#WATCH | "…..Hum ne yeh gamchha pehna hai.. ispe likha hai CAA.. ispe humne cross laga rakha hai, matlab chahe kuchh bhi ho jaye.. CAA nahi hoga.. 'hum do, hamare do' achhi tarah sun lo, (CAA) nahi hoga, kabhi nahi hoga," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Sivasagar, Assam pic.twitter.com/ZYk7xAUdYx — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

All party leaders, including Gandhi, were seen wearing ‘Gamocha’ (Assamese scarf), where symbolically the CAA word was crossed, giving a message against the controversial law.

Gandhi said Assam needs a chief minister from their “own people” who will listen to their issues and try to resolve them.

“Remote control can operate a TV but not a CM. The current CM listens to Nagpur and Delhi. If Assam gets a CM like this again, it will not benefit the people. The youths need a CM who will give jobs to them,” he said.

Assam's tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat get tea gardens. We promise to give tea garden workers of Assam Rs 365 per day wage. Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat's traders: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam pic.twitter.com/NtgxjKLJE9 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

Taking a dig at the prime minister, the Union home minister and “businessmen close to them”, Gandhi said, “I have devised a new slogan for Assam — Hum do, humare do; Assam ke liye humare aur do, aur sab kuch loot lo.”

He alleged that natural resources and PSUs in the state are being “sold off” to two leading businessmen of the country.

Gandhi also accused the Modi government of “looting” public money during the COVID-19 pandemic and waiving huge amounts of loans of his “two businessmen friends”.

He said that the Congress government under the leadership of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had brought peace to Assam by ending the era of violence.