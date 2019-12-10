New Delhi: Shops, markets kept their shutters down on Tuesday, following a 12-hour shutdown called by North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha previous night with 311 votes.

Schools and colleges are also expected to remain closed in view of the protest. In Jobrat and Dibrugarh, protestors burnt tyres and blocked traffic movement.

Assam: People stage protest in Jorabat against #CitizenshipAmendmentBill which was passed in Lok Sabha, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gEZjGkvMBE — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

Ahead of the passage of the Bill, Assam farmer leader Akhil Gogoi had stated that the state will ever accept ‘unconstitutional, illegal, communal bill’. “The people of Assam are now on the streets to fight against this draconian bill. If this bill is passed then our constitution will be no more because our constitution is a secular, democratic constitution,” Gogoi had stated earlier.

Besides, all government offices and educational institutions in Manipur will also remain shut as Home Minister Amit Shah announced Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to be implemented in the state, thereby exempting it from provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Earlier on Monday, amid a high-tension debate on the contentious bill in the Parliament, Shah had assured Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh that the permit will be introduced in the state.

What is Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019

Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 which prohibits illegal migrants from applying for Indian citizenship. It provides that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan can be granted citizenship.While PM Modi expressed happiness over the passage of the Bill, members from the Opposition parties strongly objected it. Many were seen terming the Bill ‘unconstitutional’. However, some other leaders of other parties came forward to support the Bill.Introducing the Bill in the House, Amit Shah said the Bill will not do injustice to anyone and there is no political agenda behind bringing the Bill to the house.