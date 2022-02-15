New Delhi: With ebbing covid cases in the country, the state governments are now mulling to lift maximum restrictions from the respective regions. States like Assam, Bihar and Telangana have already relaxed all curbs that were inducted to contain the spread of the virus. Other states like Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have ended most of the Covid induced restrictions in the state.Also Read - When Will COVID Enter Endemic Stage in India? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

New COVID-19 cases in India were recorded below 30,000 after 44 days, taking the virus tally to 4,26,92,943, while the active cases dipped to 4,23,127, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Also Read - Andhra Makes Wearing of Face Mask Must in Public Places, Imposes Penalty For Violators

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded less than one lakh for nine consecuitive days. The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.82 per cent, the ministry said. Also Read - Corbevax Covid Vaccine Is Safe And Offers High Antibody Level, Says NTAGI Chairman

Here is a list of states that have recently lifted the Covid restrictions:

Assam:

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has lifted all covid restrictions from the state. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will reopen in Assam as the Covid situation improves in the state. Besides, all the Covid-related curbs will also be abolished today, including the night curfew.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on Sunday. However, unvaccinated people will be barred from entering public places except for hospitals, following an improvement in the situation. According to the state government, only wearing masks, using sanitiser, and maintaining social distancing should be followed strictly.

Bihar:

The Bihar government has decided to withdraw all types of COVID-related restrictions in the state from Monday amid the decline in the covid cases. “The current status of corona infection was reviewed today. In view of the continuous decrease in corona infection, all types of restrictions have been lifted from February 14 till further orders,” the Bihar chief minister had said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

CM Nitish Kumar had further stated that now all the activities will operate normally with COVID friendly behavior and compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedure. “The district officials have been authorised to impose restrictions as per the local circumstances,” he said.

Telangana:

The Telangana government has also lifted all the Covid restrictions in the state. The state government had imposed restrictions in the state in January in view of the rising cases. However, the order for restrictions expired on January 31 and the state had not extended any restrictions.

States That Announced Maximum Relaxations:

West Bengal:

Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government revised the Covid-19 restrictions in the state and announced the reopening of all primary and upper primary schools with effect from February 16, Wednesday.

The Government has also withdrawn a ban on incoming international flights with effect from Tuesday. However, international passengers either have to be fully vaccinated or go through an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from flight departure.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra has also eased restrictions in many districts including Mumbai. The state announced that there will be no restrictions on night movement in Mumbai and beaches, parks and gardens shall remain open as per their timings.

Rajasthan:

The Rajasthan government on Friday (February 4) relaxed Covid-19 curbs in view of the decline in coronavirus infections. As per the new guidelines, the government decided to lift the night curfew and permitted up to 250 people at private and public gatherings, PTI reported. These new rules will be enforced from February 5. Religious places have also been allowed to function as per their regular schedule and offerings by devotees will be allowed, the guidelines said.

Himachal Pradesh:

In view of a decline in Covid-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to restore six-day work week for employees with immediate effect, an official spokesperson said. The cabinet, during its meeting headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday (January 31, 2022), however, decided to continue the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 until further orders, he said. All government offices will remain open as usual for six days a week with 100 per cent capacity, he added.