Guwahati: Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said that tripling on two-wheeler vehicles will be allowed by the Assam government when petrol price reaches Rs 200 per litre in the state. "I suggested tripling riding can be done only when petrol price touches Rs 200 per litre. When it reaches Rs 200 we can take the government's permission to allow three people in one bike and even manufacture three-seater two-wheeler vehicles," he was quoted as saying by the sentinelassam.com.

His comment came as a clarification to his earlier remark that people opt for tripling in two-wheelers rather than driving luxury cars to save fuel.

With the regular hike in fuel prices, petrol price has already crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark a few days ago. As of October 18, the price of petrol in Guwahati is Rs 102.12 per litre, and diesel price is Rs 94.70 per litre. The price of a 14.2 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder is Rs 948.50 presently in the city.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta sarcastically thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent surge in fuel prices which has now skyrocketed to a record-breaking high.

The Congress leader had tweeted, “Thank you Modi Ji. What an exciting day. Refuelled my car in Amguri today. Diesel @ ₹ 95.13 & Petrol @ ₹ 102.71.”