Guwahati: Assam BJP leader Satya Ranjan Borah on Monday staged a protest outside the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati demanding a ban on the practice of serving beef meat to the carnivorous zoo animals.

Asking why only beef was being served to the animals when other meats were available, Borah stated that if the Assam government and zoo authorities do not stop the supply of beef to the animals, they should be ready to "face the consequences".

Borah, along with 30 other right-wing activists, also tried to halt the vehicles carrying meat items meant for the tigers and other carnivores housed in the zoo. The protesters also blocked the roads leading to the zoo for several hours.

Later in the day, the protesters were asked to take their demands to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), which is responsible for deciding the food that needs to be given to animals.

A senior official of the Assam State Zoo said, “Animals are fed as per their needs and food habits which are determined after conducting studies. If the CZA modifies the animals’ diet as per the demands of the agitators, the zoo authorities are ready to comply.”

Reacting to the demand, Assam state Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidiya said, “It is essential for wild animals to maintain their food habits as per their nutrition needs. Every animal has a different food habit. We have to look after that. If we disturb it, they will get irritated which will be problematic for the zoo authorities.”

As per reports, the animals of the Guwahati zoo are being given beef once a week. Known for being the biggest zoo in the northeast, it accommodates eight tigers, three lions, 26 leopards and other small cats, including leopard cat and jungle cat, among others.