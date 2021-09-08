Dispur: Many people are feared dead after a large boar sank in the Brahmaputra river following a collision with a ferry near Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Jorhat today. The collision occurred when the private boat ”Ma Kamala” was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry ”Tripkai” was coming from Majuli. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been pressed into service for rescue operations.Also Read - Karnataka Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration 2021: KSRTC to Run 1000 Extra Buses For 2 Days | Route, Booking Details Inside

An official confirmed to PTI that more than 120 passengers were on board the boat, but many of them were rescued by ”Tripkai” which is owned by the department.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman told PTI that 41 people have been rescued so far and no body has been found yet.

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was “pained” by the incident. “I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I’ll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah also got in touch with the Assam CM to enquire about the incident and offer all possible help for rescue operations.

#UPDATE | Boat accident in Brahmputra river, Assam: There were around 50 people in the boat which met with the accident, out of which 40 people have been rescued, says Jorhat Additional DC Damodar Barman Resue teams on the spot. pic.twitter.com/drcMOWTGVW — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

Here’s a video of the incident:

Horrific ferry accident reported at the Nimatighat of Jorhat in Assam on Wednesday. The accident took place after the collision of two ferries coming from two different directions on the river Brahmaputra.#Assam#Majuli@RajatSharmaLive @DChaurasia2312 @humlogindia pic.twitter.com/4izNVBWnrH — Basanta Kalita 🇮🇳🚩🇮🇳 (@Basantakalita16) September 8, 2021

Sarma asked Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha to monitor the developments round-the-clock. “The Chief Minister himself will visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow for evaluating the situation,” a CMO statement said.