Guwahati: Several people including a government official and school students went missing after a boat carrying around 100 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday. Locals claimed that 10 motorcycles were also loaded onto the boat, which apparently led to the mishap. A rescue operation is underway for which divers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed.

VIDEO OF BOAT CAPSIZING IN BRAHMPUTRA RIVER

BOAT CAPSIZED IN ASSAM’S DHUBRI. WHAT HAPPENED SO FAR