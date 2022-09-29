Guwahati: Several people including a government official and school students went missing after a boat carrying around 100 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday. Locals claimed that 10 motorcycles were also loaded onto the boat, which apparently led to the mishap. A rescue operation is underway for which divers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed.Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For THESE States Till September 27
VIDEO OF BOAT CAPSIZING IN BRAHMPUTRA RIVER
BOAT CAPSIZED IN ASSAM’S DHUBRI. WHAT HAPPENED SO FAR
- “A country-made boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district. Search and rescue teams have started the operations”, said Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
- The Bhashani-bound boat hit the post of a bridge at Adabari, around 3 km from Dhubri town, and capsized, another official said.
- 15 people have been rescued. Several school children were on board and none have been rescued so far.
- Dhubri Circle Officer Sanju Das, along with a land record official and an office staff were also travelling on the boat to survey an erosion-hit area. Das remains missing, while the two others managed to swim to safety.