New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal continued to face people’s wrath over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as stones were pelted last night at his residence in Dibrugarh, just hours after he was stuck at Guwahati Airport as anti-CAB protesters went on a rampage in the city.

Speaking to media, a caretaker of the Chief Minister’s residence, which is located in the city’s Lakhinagar area, said that some window panes were damaged in the stone-pelting, adding that Superintendent of Police (SP) Gautam Borah visited the house. Additionally, there were also reports of protesters vandalising the houses of BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan and party leader Subhash Dutta.

Dibrugarh was also placed under curfew until further orders.

Indefinite curfew was also imposed in Guwahati, the city’s largest state, which has turned out to be the epicentre of the anti-CAB protests. There was massive violence throughout the day as agitators clashed with security forces. Eventually, the Army had to be called in to restore order in the city. Internet services were snapped for 12 hours in ten districts of the state.

The Army was deployed in the neighbouring Tripura too. Mobile internet and SMS services were banned in the state for 48 hours, on Tuesday.

The CAB, which grants Indian citizenship to religious minorities (except Muslims) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, was passed by the Rajya Sabha last night. It has triggered protests in the northeast as people there believe that the bill would lead to a massive influx of refugees from Bangladesh, which could make them minorities in their own land.