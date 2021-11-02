Assam Bypoll Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the bypolls to the nine Assembly constituencies in the three northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram at 8 am today amid heavy security arrangements and strict COVID-19 protocols. The by-elections were held in five Assembly seats in Assam, three in Meghalaya and one in Mizoram. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, National People’s Party (NPP) and many other local parties have fielded candidates in the nine Assembly seats in the three north-eastern states. As many as 73.77 per cent of around eight lakh eligible voters in the five Assembly seats cast their votes in the Saturday’s by-elections to decide the electoral fortune of 31 candidates.Also Read - Khardah, Santipur, Gosaba and Dinhata Bypoll Results LIVE: TMC Leading on All 4 Bengal Seats

The ruling BJP and its allies are leading in all the five assembly constituencies in Assam.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Assam Election Result 2021:

11 am: BJP leading in 5 seats in Assam

BJP candidates Phanidhar Talukdar, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain are leading in Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra seats respectively.

All the three BJP nominees were elected to the assembly in the general elections in March-April this year on tickets of opposition parties but resigned and joined the saffron party. Talukdar had won as an AIUDF candidate, while Kurmi and Borgohain were Congress lawmakers.