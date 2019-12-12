New Delhi: Taking a potshot at PM Narendra Modi’s assuring tweet in the wake of massive protests in Assam and Tripura, the Congress tweeted that unfortunately the “brothers and sisters” in Assam can’t see PM Modi’s tweet as the Internet connection was disrupted on Wednesday evening for 12 hours.

Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your ‘reassuring’ message Modiji, in case you’ve forgotten, their internet has been cut off. https://t.co/mWzR9uPgKh — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2019

The party’s twitter handle also shared a petition against the Citizenship Amendment Bill filed on change.org by Pranav Vachcharajani.

Last night the govt passed a bill that will change the idea of India forever. Today we have the opportunity to stand up against BJP’s divisive politics & demand the @rashtrapatibhvn stop the Citizenship Amendment Bill from passing. Do your bit & #StopCABhttps://t.co/lDRsJSf4sr — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2019

A day after the Bill was passed in the Upper House of Parliament, Assam woke up to Army patrolling in Guwahati city. Several clashes between police and protesters have been reported throughout the day. Most education institutions, offices remained shut. Trains and flights were cancelled or rescheduled.

Ahead of the introduction of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that the Bill is an attempt by the government to “ethnically cleanse” the northeast region.

“I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service,” he had tweeted.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju replied to the tweet on putting the onus on the Congress. “No, Rahul Gandhi ji, all the refugees were settled in our protected areas by your Congress Party violating the laws! All illegal migrants entered North-East due to Congress policy. Your blunders are corrected. Now, refugees can’t become local/ ST citizens in our protected land!”

“And due to your Party’s blunder the Supreme Court and HC had given direction to issue Citizenship to the refugees. But now, the new Act will give full protections to the protected areas,” Rijiju tweeted.

