Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has tabled a new bill on the first day of the Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly with an aim to protect and preserve cattle. The bill restricts the sale and purchase of beef or beef products “within a radius of 5 km” of any temple or sattra (Vaishnavite monasteries) in the state. The proposal has been made keeping in mind areas “predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non-beef-eating communities”.Also Read - Karnataka's Cow Slaughter Bill Rattles Oppn: JDS Says Farmers Will be Affected, Cong Accuses BJP of Polarising Communities

Several BJP-run states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka already have similar laws to preserve cattle and protect cows from being slaughtered. If passed, the existing Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, will be repealed. Also Read - Karnataka Government in Process to Bring Laws Against Love Jihad, Cow Slaughter: Deputy CM

What are the provisions under Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021?

The legislation aims to restrict the sale and purchase of beef by banning interstate transport of cattle in Assam. The Bill seeks to protect them by regulating their slaughter and consumption unless certified by a registered veterinary officer, to prevent their illegal transportation. Also Read - Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act Being Misused in Uttar Pradesh, Observes Allahabad High Court

“The competent authority may issue a permit for transport of cattle for bona fide agricultural or animal husbandry purposes as prescribed in the rules framed under the Act,” reads the Bill. This had been done to control cattle smuggling to neighbouring Bangladesh, as well as in Assam from other states.

How does the Bill aim to regulate cattle supply?

According to the Bill, cattle above 14 years of age or those permanently incapacitated due to work, breeding, accident, or deformity will only be certified for slaughter. The Bill also does not distinguish between types of cattle – it includes “bulls, bullocks, cows, heifer, calves, male and female buffaloes and buffalo calves.”

Interestingly, Sarma had earlier said that the bill lacked sufficient legal provisions to “regulate slaughter, consumption and transportation of cattle”.

Assam is a gateway to the other northeastern states. As a result, any goods from other states is passed through Assam to reach other parts of the Northeast. By regulating cattle transportation in Assam, the Chief Minister has also restricted its supply to states like Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.