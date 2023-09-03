Home

Polygamy Ban In Assam Soon, Final Drafting Of Bill To Include Issue Of ‘Love Jihad’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam has spoken about the State's process of banning polygamy. The CM has said that the first two steps have been taken and now the final drafting of the bill, which will include the issue of 'Love Jihad', will be done in the coming month.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo- PTI)

New Delhi: Polygamy is a practice of marrying multiple spouses, i.e. a man having more than one wife at the same time is Polygamy. The Hindu Law prohibits this concept while it is acceptable under the Muslim Personal Law. The Indian State of Assam is taking steps to ban polygamy and the Chief Minister of the State, Himanta Biswa Sarma has been taking relevant steps towards this goal. During an interaction with the media, Assam CM has spoken about the process they are following to get a law passed in this regard and also their steps towards stopping child marriage in the state.

Final Draft Of Bill To Ban Polygamy In Assam To Be Ready Soon: Assam CM

As mentioned earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with the media and spoke about the steps being taken by the State Government to ban Polygamy in Assam, The Chief Minister said that firstly, a legal committee had been set up in order to understand if polygamy could be banned in the state or not. After taking in the considerations of the legal committee, the state took the public’s opinion on the matter and according to the CM, out of the 149 responses, 146 were in favour of banning polygamy while only three were against this decision.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that after the public opinion has been taken into consideration, the government will proceed with the next phase which is preparing and completing the final draft of the Bill, which should be ready in the next 45 days. The Chief Minister has said that this bill will also include and address the issue of ‘Love Jihad’ in the state and if everything goes as per plan, the government will table the bill in the State Assembly in December, 2023.

Assam Government Campaign Against Child Marriage

Along with the plan about banning Polygamy, the Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s attempts to eradicate child marriage in the State. Assam CM has said that the government’s campaign against Child Marriage takes place every six months and now a campaign for the same will take place in September, 2023. The chief minister has also said that the police is doing their job and a big arrest might be seen in this month, however, the date of arrest will be decided by the police.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that this campaign against Child Marriage, that runs every six months will continue as it is till 2026 and it is the personal belief of the CM, that by 2026, child marriage will be completely eradicated from the state of Assam.

