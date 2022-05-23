New Delhi: Dropping a sort of bombshell, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Chief Minister on Sunday said the word “madrasa” should cease to exist while stressing the “general education” in schools for all.Also Read - Navi Mumbai: Man Stabs Roommate Following Argument Over Cleaning House

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was speaking at an event in Delhi said that as long as the word "madrasa" exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. "If you tell them that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go.

Teach the Quran to your children, but at home. Admitting children in madrasas is a violation of their human rights," stressed Sarma.

Sarma said there should be stress on teaching science, maths, biology, botany, and zoology to all children but they should study to become doctors, engineers, professors, and scientists.