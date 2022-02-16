Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday presented Asom Baibhav – the highest state civilian award – to industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai. Due to personal reasons, Ratan Tata couldn’t attend the official award ceremony held at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, Guwahati on 24 January.Also Read - Assam To Change Names Of Cities, Towns Which Are 'Contrary To Indian Culture'; Portal For Suggestions To Launch Soon

Last month, the Assam government had announced to confer the award to industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. However, due to health issues, he was unable to visit Assam to receive the award. Also Read - 'Is This Our Sanskar': Telangana CM Demands PM Modi To Sack Assam CM For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presents Asom Baibhav – the highest state civilian award – to industrialist Ratan Tata. Due to personal reasons, Ratan Tata couldn't attend the official award ceremony held at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, Guwahati on 24th January. pic.twitter.com/y0Du5QHPt1 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Also Read - How Would Teachers Know Whether Students Are Learning If They Wear Hijab, Says Assam CM

In a letter addressed to the CM, Ratan Tata had expressed his gratitude to the Assam Government for the gesture. He had in the letter expressed his desire to meet CM Sarma and work together.

In the letter, Ratan Tata stated that he has been an admirer of Sarma’s personal commitment to the well-being of the Assamese people and called it an exceptional honour to receive the award from the Chief Minister.

Notably, the Assam Baibhav award was conferred to Ratan Tata for his work in the field of improving cancer treatment facilities in the state.