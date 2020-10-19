Guwahati/ Aizawl: Tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after the people of the two states engaged in a violent clash, leaving several injured on Sunday evening. Also Read - Will Convert All State-Run Madrasas Into a General School: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

The situation is now under control in the area falling under Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam, according to reports. Also Read - Assam NRC Authorities to Delete 'Ineligible Names' From Final Document

A meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, between both the state will be held on Monday to take stock of the situation, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said. Also Read - Assam BJP Leader Demands Beef Ban For Zoo Animals, Protests Outside Guwahati Zoo

Chief secretaries of the two states will be present in the meeting, he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal apprised the Prime Minister’s Office and Union Home Ministry about the prevailing situation at the state’s border with Mizoram on Sunday night.

Sonowal also spoke to his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga on the border incident, said an Assam government statement.

During his conversation with the Mizoram CM, Sonowal stressed on taking productive measures and joint efforts to address the border issues, it said.

He also advocated for amicably settling the border dispute and to work with cooperation for maintaining peace, and law and order at the inter-state border, the statement said.

“Talked to Mizoram CM Shri @ZoramthangaCM over phone about the incident at Assam-Mizoram border. We agreed to maintain the law and order situation of the area so that peace returns immediately. We resolve to work together for maintaining brotherhood between both the states,” Sonowal postedd on Twitter.

The @PMOIndia and @HMOIndia have also been apprised of the incident. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 18, 2020

“There might have been differences but all differences must be settled through dialogue,” Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga assured Sarbananda Sonowal to look into the matter and maintain peace at the inter-state border and working with cooperation.

“Noble, much awaited approach from a great leader. May this kind intervention brought #peace to the region and strengthen our bonds. Thank you Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji #NorthEast #Mizoram #Assam #India @PMOIndia @HMOIndia,” Zoramthanga responded in a tweet.

The two states have deployed security personnel, including those of the Indian Reserve Battalion, in the violence-hit areas near the Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam’s Lailapur, officials said.

Vairengte in Kolasib district is on the northern fringe of Mizoram through which the National Highway 306 (formerly 54) passes, linking the state to Assam. The nearest village in Assam is Lailapur, which is in the Cachar district.

Kolasib district deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that a large number of Vairengte residents assembled when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and dao, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening.

The irate mob from Vairengte retaliated and set on fire about 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by residents of Lailapur despite a prohibitory order being in place, he said.

One of the injured persons, who suffered a cut in his neck, was admitted to the Kolasib district hospital and was critical. Three people were being treated at a Public Health Centre (PHC) in Vairengte, he said.

“Despite the prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC and policemen trying their best, the situation turned violent and became out of control as people gathered in large numbers,” he said.

The incident could be the fallout of the demolition of a makeshift hut used by local volunteers who guard the inter- state border near the Saihaipui ‘V’ village, about 3 km from Vairengte, he said.

The volunteers are guarding the border to check the movement of the people in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lalthlangliana said no one died in the clash and one person from Assam was admitted at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

He said that he has spoken to Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli over the violence and asked her to take measures to ensure that the national highway, which has been blocked by the local people, is cleared at the earliest.

The Assam government also said that the situation is under control and senior officials along with police are in the area to defuse the tension.

The state’s forest Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya, who is the MLA of Dholai in Cachar, told PTI that such incidents happen in the area every year as people from both the sides illegally cut trees.

Suklabaidya, on the direction of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, visited Lailapur during the day and interacted with the people.

The incident was the handiwork of miscreants to create disturbance in the community, a statement issued by the Assam government quoted him as saying.

Assuring the people living close to the border of safety and security, Suklabaidya said he would place their demands of police outpost and other security-related issues to higher authorities.

“The government is with you all and will take necessary steps,” he told the locals.

The two states are often at loggerheads over the boundary, which they dispute.

Recently, a standoff took place near Thinghlun village in Mizoram’s Mamit district on the border with Assam’s Karimganj when Assam officials allegedly demolished a farm hut erected on the disputed land.

Mizoram shares a 164.6-km border with Assam.

Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little results.

(With inputs from PTI)