New Delhi: In a bid to to understand the problems faced in the state, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday launched a social media video contest as part of its manifesto building campaign called ‘Assam Bachao’. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, APCC asked the citizens of Assam to make two minute videos about the biggest issues and problems Assam is facing today. Also Read - Conspiracy Hatched Abroad to Defame Indian Tea: PM Modi in Assam | Highlights

The 10-day campaign which will continue till February 19 in the poll-bound state was launched by Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi. The campaign is aimed at understanding the issues directly from the residents of the state and the people producing the best videos every day will win prizes ranging from iPhone 12, OnePlus phones and cash awards.

The contest aims to give the voices of Assam, a platform to express the problems currently being faced by the state. This is an initiative for all residents to strongly put out the concerns of Assam in a creative, meaningful manner and also win prizes for these efforts.

A contest which lets you contribute towards uplifting your beloved Assam, makes you an inspiration for others & rewards you as well!

That’s #AssamBachao!

Get ready to express yourself & make your voice count!

#AsaamElections2021 #AssamElections #AssemblyElections2021 pic.twitter.com/MRqo5syLZR — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) February 9, 2021

Launching the campaign, Gogoi, head of APCC’s manifesto committee said, “The first step to solve a problem is to acknowledge and understand a problem. This campaign is for that first step. The feedback from this campaign will tell us what are the most urgent issues to be taken up in our manifesto. The Congress party’s manifesto shall offer solutions to these very problems.”

Lauding the new initiative, Congress President Ripun Bora said, “Congress is gearing up for an innovative campaign that will bring out the people’s resentment against the BJP’s misrule. The BJP’s attempts to muzzle the people’s voices with intimidation and fear psychosis won’t last fill polling day. The people will show through the #AssamBachao campaign how desperate Assam is for change.”

Here’s how you can participate in the contest:

*Make a two-minute video on any issues or problems faced by the residents of Assam

*Post the video along with the hashtag #AssamBachao on any major social media platform

*Submit the link with required details on www.assambachao.in