Assam Crime: 7-year-old Boy Killed over Family Dispute in Silchar, Accused Arrested

Silchar: A seven-year-old was killed on Saturday on the street of Assam’s Silchar by a 30-year-old man, who had a land dispute with the members of the victim’s family. According to the police, the man also injured the victim’s mother. The accused has been arrested by the police after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident happened at Panitakni area of Silchar town at around 2.30 pm on Saturday. The cops took the body of the child to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH) where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta said that there was a dispute between the members of a family over a piece of land and the situation turned worse on Saturday.

“The accused initially tried to kill the mother but she escaped with a severe cut on her hand. The kid was behind his mother. The attacker grabbed him and stabbed him from behind,” Mahatta told Hindustan Times.

He said that the person has been arrested based on the video evidence available with the police. “This was a very unfortunate incident and we won’t spare the culprits. We have arrested the main accused and further investigation is going on,” he added.

Talking about the incident, the locals said that the victim’s family members had been involved in a land dispute for quite a long time and they got involved in physical fights in past too.

“On that day, they started verbal argument and it turned physical later. At one point, one of them attached the other with a knife and the kid sustained injuries,” said a local to Hindustan Times who did not wish to be named.

