Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Assam Declares ‘Dry Day’ On January 22 To Celebrate Consecration Ceremony

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, Assam has declared January 22 as 'Dry Day' for the state. Before Assam, Chhattisgarh had also taken this step.

New Delhi: January is a milestone month for India as the majestic Ayodhya Ram Mandir will open its gates for the world; the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony is being held on January 22, 2024 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important dignitaries. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha, the Assam Government has declared ‘Dry Day’ on January 22 to commemorate the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The decision has been announced by the State Tourist Minister, in a press conference post a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Declares January 22 As ‘Dry Day’

As mentioned earlier, Assam has declared January 22, 2024 as ‘Dry Day’ across the state, to celebrate the Consecration Ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Sunday, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “To commemorate the inauguration of Ram temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day.”

Outcomes Of Assam Govt Cabinet Meeting Chaired By CM

The cabinet also decided to increase the financial and administrative powers of three development councils for the Mising, Rabha Hasong and Tiwa communities. “We will send a proposal to the Centre to secure more funds for these councils,” Baruah said. The government also approved a financial package under an existing scheme for women registered under self-help groups (SHGs). “This will be a support to entrepreneur women for their ventures. Almost 49 lakh women can take benefits under this scheme,” the minister said.

In another development, the cabinet decided to extend the coverage of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to include government employees and pensioners with an annual income of less than ₹ 4 lakh. These individuals will also receive health insurance of ₹ 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. “Earlier, they were not eligible as they were government employees. They will also get health insurance of ₹ 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” the minister added.

Chhattisgarh Also Declares Pran Pratishtha Day As ‘Dry Day’

Chhattisgarh government has also announced a ‘Dry Day’ on January 22, 2024 for the state, to celebrate the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday evening. While speaking to reporters in the state capital, CM Sai stated that it is a fortune for Chhattisgarh to be the home of the maternal grandparents of Lord Ram, with Chandkhuri being considered their home.

“It is our fortune that Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, and it is our fortune that the consecration of the Ram temple is going to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the state on that day. Like Diwali, lamps will be lit in homes, and the Chhattisgarh government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day in the entire state,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

