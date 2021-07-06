Guwahati: The Assam State’s Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday declared a complete lockdown in total of seven districts with effect from July 7 till further notice. The decision was announced after the state reported 2,640 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. The 7 districts that showed a high positivity rate recently and will go under lockdown from July 7 are — Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon district. Issuing an official order, the authorities stated that these seven districts will be under curfew round-the-clock curfew. Also Read - IAF to Procure 10 Anti-Drone Systems For Border Deployment

Assams COVID-19 tally rose to 5,19,834 on Monday as 2,640 more people tested positive for the infection, while 31 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 4,683, a health bulletin said. Golaghat district registered the highest number of new cases at 333, followed by Sonitpur (233), Kamrup Metropolitan (197), and Jorhat (151).

Five persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Dibrugarh, four in Golaghat, three each in Jorhat and Sonitpur, two each in Cachar, Dhubri, Hailakandi and Hojai, and one each in Charaideo, Chirang, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia districts. NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government’s Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 2,640 patients against the testing of 1,16,542 samples on Monday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 2.27 per cent for the day, the NHM daily bulletin said.

The state now has 22,243 active cases, while 4,91,561 patients have recovered from the infection, including 2,521 in the last 24 hours. With a total of 5,19,834 COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.37 per cent against the total testing of 1,54,44,912 samples so far.

More than 76..85 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 13.09 lakh have received both doses. As many as 57,601 persons were vaccinated on Monday, up from 41,631 shots administered on Sunday.