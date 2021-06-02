Guwahati: A doctor posted at a Covid care centre in Assam’s Hojai district was mercilessly attacked and brutally beaten up by a mob including family members of a deceased COVID-19 patient on Tuesday. A total of 24 persons have been arrested by Wednesday morning in connection with the attack. Calling the attack “barbaric” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 24 culprits involved in this attack have been arrested and that he is personally monitoring the investigation. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the charge sheet will be filed at the earliest. I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served.” Also Read - Nisha Rawal's Friend Shares Her Disturbing Pictures With Blood-Soaked Face, Calls Karan Mehra a Demon

CM Sharma has also asked the Special DGP (Law and Order), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. Singh said in a tweet that instructions have been given to the Hojai SP to arrest all persons involved in assaulting the doctor, identified as Seuj Kumar Senapati.

Reference assault on Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati posted in Udali COVID CARE CENTRE, HOJAI, ASSAM – One of the miscreant has been arrested. Instructions have been given to SP @Hojai_Police to arrest all persons involved in assault. @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) June 1, 2021

The incident came to light after a video of the mob including women kicking and beating the doctor with a broom, steel bedpan, sticks, rods. etc went viral on social media and was circulated widely. After the incident, the newly graduated doctor who was attacked, Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati said, “Patient’s attendant told me that he hadn’t urinated since morning. I went to check and found him dead. His relatives started abusing and beating me after that.”

Hojai Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha said the doctor was beaten up after a critically ill Covid-19 patient succumbed to the disease at Udali Covid Care Centre on Tuesday afternoon. “Immediately after that, the relatives and a group of people known to the victim arrived there and started beating up the doctor. After getting the information, our team reached there and arrested three persons. Further investigation is on,” said SP Hojai.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS demanded strict action against the perpetrators according to the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, and prevention of any such incidents in the future.

Taking into serious account of recent incident of assault on doctor in Assam, Resident Doctors Association AIIMS demands strict action against the perpetrators according to the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and prevention of any such incidents in future pic.twitter.com/k32HUGrgAi — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Local Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi said, “The incident of assaulting a doctor at Udali is unacceptable. I have strongly taken up with the district administration to take swift action and bring the culprits to justice.”