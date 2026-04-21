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Assam Earthquake: Massive earthquake jolts Guwahati, tremors felt in nearby regions

assive earthquake jolted Guwahati and nearby regions on Tuesday morning.

Published date india.com Updated: April 21, 2026 6:42 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Assam Earthquake: Massive earthquake jolts Guwahati, tremors felt in nearby regions

Assam Earthquake: The people of Guwahati and nearby regions woke up to a strong earthquake on Tuesday morning. No immediate reports of casualities or damages have emerged. However, the authorities are on alert. This comes hours after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan, triggering tsunami warnings. Roughly 40 minutes after the earthquake, a tsunami wave measuring about 80 centimetres (31 inches) reached the port city of Kuji in Iwate as confirmed by the JMA.

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Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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