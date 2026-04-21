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Assam Earthquake: Massive earthquake jolts Guwahati, tremors felt in nearby regions

Assam Earthquake: Massive earthquake jolts Guwahati, tremors felt in nearby regions

assive earthquake jolted Guwahati and nearby regions on Tuesday morning.

Assam Earthquake: The people of Guwahati and nearby regions woke up to a strong earthquake on Tuesday morning. No immediate reports of casualities or damages have emerged. However, the authorities are on alert. This comes hours after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan, triggering tsunami warnings. Roughly 40 minutes after the earthquake, a tsunami wave measuring about 80 centimetres (31 inches) reached the port city of Kuji in Iwate as confirmed by the JMA.

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