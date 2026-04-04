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Assam Earthquake: Tremors of 3.0 magnitude felt in Assam with Karbi Anglong as epicentre

Assam Earthquake: Tremors of 3.0 magnitude felt in Assam with Karbi Anglong as epicentre

Assam Earthquake: The north-eastern state witnessed a quake of 3.0 magnitude on Saturday.

Assam Earthquake: Tremors of 3.0 magnitude felt in Assam with Karbi Anglong as epicentre

Assam Earthquake: An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was felt in Assam. The epicentre of the quake was Karbi Anglong. The residents felt tremors and gathered outside their houses and buildings. The North Indian state experienced the temblor on Saturday at 8:23 pm. It struck regions in Assam at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude in Assam

The earthquake was of 3.0 magnitude, which struck Assam. According to the National Centre for Seismology, it was experienced on April 4 at 8:23 pm at a latitude of 26.251 N and a longitude of 92.910 E, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was reported as Karbi Anglong, Assam.

The official statement read, “EQ of M: 3.0, On: 04/04/2026 20:23:27 IST, Lat: 26.251 N, Long: 92.910 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam.”

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Earthquake in Delhi NCR

The earthquake in the north-eastern state was witnessed on Saturday. Just a day ago, tremors were felt in many regions of North India, like Noida, Chandigarh, Punjab’s Ludhiana, Poonch, Srinagar, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. The magnitude of the earthquake as reported by the National Centre for Seismology was 5.9 on the Richter scale.

The local individuals reported that they felt strong tremors, which prompted them to move outside their houses and buildings for safety.

The official X post from the department on Friday read, “EQ of M: 5.9, On: 03/04/2026 21:42:57 IST, Lat: 36.398 N, Long: 70.878 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Afghanistan”, highlighting the magnitude 5.9 earthquake on April 3, 2026, at 09:42 pm. The depth of the quake was 150 kilometres, with its latitude and longitude as 36.398 N and 70.878 E.

The earthquake in Assam happened a day after a 5.9-magnitude quake hit areas in North India, which spread panic and led to people moving out of their houses.

However, no serious damage or casualties were reported after the incident. The epicentre of the Friday earthquake was reported as Afghanistan, and that of Sunday was Karbi Anglong in Assam.

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