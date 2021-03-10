Assam Assembly Election 2021: BJP has released its list of star campaigners for upcoming Assam polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda are among the 40 star campaigners of the BJP. Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Also Read - Assassination Attempt Made on Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; ULFA Leader Among 3 Arrested

Check the list of BJP star campaigners for Assam Election here.

Smriti Irani

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Bihar minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP general secretary B L Santosh

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Yogi Adityanath

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda

election in-charge Narendra Singh Tomar

Co- incharge Jitendra Singh

Bhojpuri actors Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kisan

BJP has announced the first list of 71 candidates for Phase-I and Phase-II Assam Assembly Elections 2021. Of the 71 candidates, the party has given tickets to 11 new candidates. It has also fielded candidates on seats that were earlier held by its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and former partner Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BDF).

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress’s 15-year rule.