Home

News

Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026: All eyes on exit polls after bumper voting in Assam – Heres what data says

Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026: All eyes on exit polls after bumper voting in Assam – Here’s what data says

Exit polls will give early indications, but the final results on May 4 will decide the political direction in Assam.

Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026: All eyes on exit polls after bumper voting in Assam – Here’s what data says | Iamge: AI Generated

Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026: With the end of polling in Assam, all eyes have now shifted to the exit poll projections, which will be out after 6:30 pm in line with the guidelines of the Election Commission. The assembly elections in the northeastern state took place on April 9 across all 126 seats in a single phase. The Assam elections were held along with four other states – Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry. The state has witnessed a strong turnout of around 85.9 percent across its 126 seats, and the high voter participation reflects strong electoral engagement. The bumper participation has raised the stakes for the final outcome. However, the exit polls will only offer early trends, and the final results will be out on May 4.

Assam Assembly Election: Exit Polls Date And Time

According to the Election Commission of India, the exit polls predictions will be released after 6.30 pm on Wednesday after the conclusion of the polling.

The Election Commission said in its notice, “The Election Commission under Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 AM on 9 April 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 PM on 29 April 2026 (Wednesday).”

Assam Assembly Term Ends May 20

It is to be noted that the tenure of the current Assam legislative assembly is going to be over on May 20. It clearly means that the new government will be formed before May 20. In the previous election, the NDA alliance won 75 seats out of 126.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In the 2021 elections, the saffron party and its allies had won 75 seats out of 126. Congress and its allies had won 50 seats, an independent candidate won 1 seat. The majority mark in the Assam Assembly is 64 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.