Assam Election Results LIVE Streaming: The counting of votes for the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will begin at 8 am on Sunday. The state of Assam went to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6 for its total 126 constituencies, and this time the BJP is contesting against the grand alliance of eight parties, which includes Congress and Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF. The BJP has also formed an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). In the three-phased Assam Assembly Election, the state had recorded a total turnout was nearly 82. 04 per cent.

As per predictions made by all pollsters during the exit polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to register a comprehensive majority win and projected that the saffron party will retain power in the state for the second term, while its forecast showed a large setback for the Congress-led Mahajot. However, these are not the actual results but just a projection based on a sample survey, and the final results will be announced on the evening of May 2 after the completion of counting of votes. Meanwhile, if you're wondering where and how to keep a tab on the updates of Assam Assembly election, we have got you covered. Read on.

Where to watch live counting of votes on TV?

You can tune in to Zee News as it is the one-stop destination for Live TV coverage for Assam Assembly Elections result. You can also watch Zee News on your TV set. Viewers and readers can also get a full election coverage at india.com. Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seat of Assam.