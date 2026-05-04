  • Home
  • News
  • Assam election result: Big setback for Congress as Gaurav Gogoi loses from Jorhat seat

Assam election result: Big setback for Congress as Gaurav Gogoi loses from Jorhat seat

A significant blow for the Congress party in Assam as incumbent leader Gaurav Gogoi loses the pivotal Jorhat seat in the latest election results.

Published date india.com Updated: May 4, 2026 3:08 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Assam election result: Big setback for Congress as Gaurav Gogoi loses from Jorhat seat
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi speaks during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/SansadTV)

Assam assembly election result 2026: In a big setback for the Congress party in Assam, top leader Gaurav Gogoi has lost his from Jorhat. As per the update shared by Election Commission of India, the Assam Congress Chief has lost his seat to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami  by a huge margin of 23, 182 votes.

Gogoi, the sitting MP of Jorhat, polled 46,257 votes, while Goswami secured 69,439 votes, retaining the seat for a third consecutive term. Gogoi made his assembly election debut this time. On the other side, Goswami represented the constituency thrice as an AGP MLA and twice on a BJP ticket.

The deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha won the Jorhat parliamentary seat in 2024, defeating the BJP’s Topon Kumar Gogoi by 1,44,393 votes. Polling for all 126 assembly segments in Assam was held on April 9.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.