Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Days ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections 2021, the BJP on Friday released the list of 70- candidates for 126 assembly seats. This time, the saffron party has replaced s 11 sitting MLAs with new faces. Giving details about the seat sharing, BJP leader Arun Singh said that BJP will fight the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal.

The BJP leader also added that the party is declaring the names of candidates on 70 seats as of now, out of the 126 seats in Assam Assembly. He also added that the party is giving 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

According to the announcement, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli Assembly constituency. And Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari Assembly constituency. Notably, both the leaders used to contest from these constituencies earlier too.