Guwahati: Putting an end to the age-old border dispute, the northeastern states of Assam and Nagaland on Saturday signed agreements to immediately withdraw forces from the border locations. The move has been taken to de-escalate tensions between the two hilly states. Giving credit to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for the efforts to restore peace at the borders, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude and called it a 'historic' step.

In the recent past, the security forces of Nagaland and Assam were engaged in a stand-off in two locations in Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest and Tsurangkong Valley.

As per the joint statement released after the meeting held in Dimapur, the two sides have agreed to maintain peace in disputed areas, known as Ao Senden village and Vikuto Village in Nagaland and Jankhona Nala/Nagajankha and Compartment No. 12 in Assam.

“In a major breakthrough towards de-escalating tensions at Assam-Nagaland border, the two Chief Secretaries have arrived at an understanding to immediately withdraw states’ forces from border locations to their respective base camps,” Sarma said in a tweet on Saturday.

“This is a historic step in our relations. My gratitude to CM Neiphiu Rio for working with Assam in restoring peace on the border. Assam is committed to ensuring peace along all its borders and strives for social and economic prosperity of NorthEast region,” he added.

In the meantime, Assam is also engaged in a decade-old land dispute with its another neighbouring state Mizoram. The border dispute gained momentum as both the states claim land on the border between Assam’s Cachar and Mizoram’s Kolasib distric, and accuse each other of encroachment.

Recently, the border dispute erupted into a bloody conflict on July 26 and the situation currently in and around the place of clash along the Assam-Mizoram border remains tense. Moreover, criminal cases have been filed against Sarma, four senior officers of the state police and two more officials over the violent clash, police said on Friday.