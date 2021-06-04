Guwahati: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Friday extended the partial lockdown in Assam which was scheduled to be lifted on 5th June has been further extended till June 16. However, the curfew time has been reduced from 1pm to 5am daily. Also Read - Viral Video: Over 20 Rhinos 'Chilling' at Kaziranga National Park During Lockdown | Watch

The order read, “In partial modification of the order issued vide Order No.ASDMA.28/2021/86 dated 25th May,2021 and in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, Assam, hereby issues the following directives which will be uniformly applicable across the State (both urban and rural areas) with effect from 5 AM of June 6, 2021 and will remain in force till 5 AM of June 16, 2021″. Also Read - Cancel Board Exams 2021: List of States That Are Yet to Take Final Decision on Class 12th Board Exam

Curfew Hours Also Read - Assam Board Exams 2021: AHSEC Students Demand Cancellation of Class 12 Exams

There shall be total ban on movement of individuals from 1 PM to 5 AM daily.

Gatherings

All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 12 noon on all days. Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 12 Takeaway including home delivery of food is allowed till 1 PM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed. Restaurants operating within a Hotel or Resort can allow outside guests up to 12 noon only. However, in-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be given only room service after 12 noon. Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 12 noon. However, sale counters, showrooms etc. attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 12 noon.

Work Places (government and Private)

All offices both Government and Non-government shall remain closed till June, 15, Government/semi-government officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above and senior executives in the Non-Government sector along with their key support staff will be allowed to attend office only for emergency and essential works.

However, 1 and 2 above will not be applicable for organizations rendering Essential/Emergency Services, Law Enforcement Services and Election work.

Inter-district movement

All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended.