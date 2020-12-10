New Delhi: An affidavit at the Guwahati High Court has been filed stating that the final NRC (National Register of Citizens) list of Assam is “yet to be published” by the Registrar General of India (RGI) as the previous final list which was published on August 31, 2019 includes over 4,700 ineligible names. The affidavit filed by Assam’s NRC Coordinator Hitesh Sarma this week in the court of justice Manojit Bhuyan and justice Soumitra Saikia in connection with a plea, contains the details of illegal immigrants whose names were erroneously entered into the final list of the NRC. Also Read - PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of New Parliament Building Today | From Cost, Size to New Features, Design, Know Everything Here

Saying that the RGI was silent on the publication of the "Final NRC", Sarma termed the August 2019 list as "Supplementary NRC" and said it included around 4,795 ineligible names. Reportedly, the affidavit also verifies the details of 10,199 people on the published list. These people included doubtful (D) voters, declared foreigners, persons against whom cases are pending in foreigners' tribunals and their family members—all categories which were to be excluded from the updated NRC, said a Hindustan Times report.

Among the 10,199 persons whose details were verified, names of 5,404 persons which should have got included in the NRC didn't make it to the list.

Meanwhile, confirming the filing of the affidavit, Sarma refused to share further details on the subject.

Earlier in the month of October this year, the state high court had asked the NRC state coordinator to file a comprehensive affidavit on how some ineligible persons managed to get included in the final NRC list. The court was hearing a petition by Rahima Begam, a resident of Mukalmua in Nalbari district, who had challenged a 2019 order of a foreigner’s tribunal that had declared her a foreigner.

Over 1.9 million of the 33 million persons who had applied to be included in the list had missed the NRC list that was published on August, 2019.